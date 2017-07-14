Weekend forecast looks good for fishing in CQ

BIG 'UN: Tracy Chelepy from team Chasin Tales at the last WTF Classic.

IT looks like there is another window of okay weather for the fishers this weekend.

The forecast at this stage is under 10 knots for Saturday and just a little more for Sunday.

There have been some great catches in the past week or so, in the estuaries and offshore.

Reefies and mackerel are both going pretty well.

The lesser mackerels were showing at some of the closer spots prior to this 20 knot bay changer coming in.

If the water settles and clears quickly particularly in the southern and northern extremes of the bay, there should be a few about.

Spanish have been going well at the wider side of the islands and all the main spots wide of Yeppoon.

Perforated, Flat, Manifold and the reef patches just past the main islands have all had a share of the fish.

Reefies have also had a good showing around the islands and the wide spots.

One of my usual crew, Thommo, scored a fine red emperor while fishing for trout in pretty shallow water at the bottom end of the Keppels last weekend.

It was a rare catch considering the depth and location.

This shows that you can get quality if you put in the time and look for structure with bait to fish around.

Sweetlip, coral trout, nannygai, cod, parrot and red emperor should be the go this week.

A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned that different schools of bait fish signal the start of the small marlin presence behind The Keppels.

Last week there were a number of hook-ups of baby black marlin around 1500mm and a couple of small blues.

One bloke mentioned hooking up four and landing three out from Gladstone last week.

If you want to target these fine sports fish then

smaller gear can make the difference between success and failure.

Although muddies have tapered off, there are still a couple about if you look.

Barramundi continue in some form particularly in the river.

The town reaches have produced the better fish lately and will for the short term at least.

Flathead, bream and salmon are other features this week.

Blue salmon are schooling around the coast at present, if you see birds or bait working around the estuary mouths then it is well worth throwing a flasha among them.

WTF - Women That Fish Barra Classic is being held this year on the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton, September 29-30.

Briefing night is on September 28 and presentations September 30 at the Riverside Tourist Caravan Van Park.

Expressions of interest, contact Shara Van Haeren via womenthatfish2012@ hotmail.com.

They have a Facebook and Instagram page.