Weekend forecast: Rain set to bring relief to Rocky region

GREAT DAY FOR FISHING: BOM say it will be a great day out on the Capricorn Coast this weekend, a perfect opportunity to go fishing at the Causeway Lake as pictured in this image submitted by Suzanne Messmer.

A SMATTERING of rain will bring much-needed moisture to Central Queensland this weekend according to Bureau of Meteorology forecasters.

Rockhampton BOM technical officer Paul Wilson said is forecast to be impacted by the edge of a surface trough which will start to develop tomorrow.

"It looks like this is as a result of a surface trough which is sticking around until Sunday; there is a gradual build up associated with that trough over the next few days,” Mr Wilson said.

"We have a surface trough combined with an upper trough to produce some showers and patchy rain, mainly over Sunday.”

Mr Wilson said for Capricornia, there wasn't too much rain on the way.

"We are on the edge of it. We're looking at about a 50% chance of 0-3mm on Saturday with a shower or two forecast and an 80% chance of showers on Sunday with anywhere between 6-15mm,” Mr Wilson said.

"In the northern parts of Capricornia we are looking at some falls up around 10-15mm and possibly as high as 25mm around Samuel Hill on Sunday.

"Most of the heavier falls are concentrated in the northern parts of the district. If you keep going further north to Mackay we are looking at falls of 25-50mm.

"The Central Highlands and Coalfields in the south western parts are not looking likely for a great quantity of rain but in the northern parts around Moranbah we are looking at falls around 10-15mm and further north falls of around 15-25mm.”

Mr Wilson said the heavier falls would develop late Saturday evening and carry through Sunday before gradually clearing on Monday.

In terms of temperatures for the region, Mr Wilson said it's only going to get warmer from now on.

"The temperatures have been well above average and I don't see that letting up,” he said.

"We're looking at a greater than 80% chance of most of Queensland being above the medium and the general trend for the next three months is generally warmer than usual.”

Temperatures for CQ tomorrow include a 29 degree maximum in Rockhampton, 27 in Emerald, 26 in Biloela and 23 on the Capricorn Coast.