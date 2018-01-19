Weekend hot conditions not good news for Yeppoon fire

A FIRE THAT broke near Yeppoon on Thursday morning was contained yesterday. The bushfire was burning between Tanby Road, Taroomball and Hidden Valley Rd in the suburb of Hidden Valley.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 8.45am Thursday morning and commenced backburning operations later in the night. 16 crews worked on the fire and it was contained around 9pm.

Rural Fire Service Rockhampton Area Director Wayne Kapernick spoke to media yesterday and said firefighters continued to monitor the fire yesterday and will throughout the weekend.

"The fire is contained at present time and we are on site, continue to strengthen the area and mop up around the area,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Continue to keep it safe during the day, with this increase of temperature during the day there is an increased chance of spotting out.

"There will be a crew monitoring as long as we need to, it depends on the amount of embers left in that fire, how much continues to burn and how quickly those embers burn out within that fire ground.”

Around 80 hectares of property and bushland were victim to the blaze.

"It moved fairly quickly to start with because initially the fire was downhill and the wind quickly pushed it uphill into some forest country on top of a range between Tanby Rd and Hidden Valley Rd which made it quite difficult for firefighters to bring it under control,” Mr Kapernick said.

Mr Kapernick said around 12 to 15 properties were affected.

"A number of others were under threat but through good actions of the firefighters we were able to reduce that down,” he said,

Smoke may affect residents near Hidden Valley Road and Yeppoon Road. Residents are asked to close windows and doors.