Weekend loss pits Park Avenue against top team

THE Park Avenue Brothers division 1 men have a difficult semi-finals match ahead of them having lost yesterday to the Frenchville Rovers.

The loss means the Brothers, now in fourth place, will go up against the Wanderers in an elimination round next week.

Park Avenue coach Robert Sweeney said the game this Saturday had a lot riding on it.

“A draw would have put us into third position, so we had a lot to play for,” he said.

“We would have fancied our chances against the Souths. The Wanderers are a cut above all teams this year.

“But we’ll definitely give it a crack and turn up, that’s for sure.”

Park Avenue's L. Plant

The Brothers lost to Frenchville 2 to 6, though it was 1-all at half time.

Mr Sweeney said mainly defensive mistakes cost his team the match.

“We were going quite well at half time, and then a few lapses in defence found us a couple of goals behind.

“It let them sneak a couple of goals in.

“We were very unlucky on just not taking opportunities, but we were still fighting to the very end.”

Under 15s Brothers player Cooper Mackenzie scored his first A-grade goal during the match.

“We had a few away, so we fought on quite well,” Mr Sweeney said.

“Nathan Burke was good at the back, as well as Colby Cross in the goals.

“And young Cooper Mackenzie up front, he was good to get his maiden A-grade goal too – that was a feather in his cap.”