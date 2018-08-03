Weekend meet good hit-out for Ty before Junior Pan Pacs

SUPER FISH: Ty Hartwell will use this weekend's short course meet as preparation for the Junior Pan Pacs in Fiji.

SWIMMING: This weekend's Rocky City Winter Short Course Carnival will provide the perfect hit-out for Ty Hartwell who is heading to the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in a fortnight's time.

The Rockhampton 17-year-old has eight events this weekend, among them the 100m and 200m backstroke which he will swim for Australia at the international event in Fiji from August 23-27.

Ty earned selection in the 30-member national team after winning the 200m backstroke at the Australian Age Championships in Sydney in April.

He has reportedly been training the house down in preparation for the Pan Pacs, and will be going hard this weekend in a bid to fine-tune his performance.

Meet director Scott Hartwell said more than 160 swimmers would hit the CQUniversity pool on Saturday and Sunday.

Each event will be keenly contested, with the meet serving as a qualifier for this month's Queensland short course championships.

"This is the last chance for kids to qualify for the states and traditionally there is some pretty hot competition,” Scott said.

"CQ records tend to tumble because this is one of only two short-course meets we do in a 25m pool per year.

"There will be swimmers aged seven through to 17 competing in events from 25m to 1500m.

"We have teams coming from as far away as Hughenden, and we've got a lot of first-timers.

"There would be 15 or 16 kids competing in their first-ever carnival this weekend.”

Scott said Rocky City's Taryn Roberts and Lachlan Kuss would be two swimmers to watch after strong showings at the Australian schools championships in Hobart, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

Taryn, 12, clocked some impressive times to win gold in the 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley.

Eleven-year-old Lachlan, who was competing at his first school nationals, finished sixth in the 100m butterfly final and won a medal in the relay.

Scott said Caribeae's Jack Kelly and Yeppoon's Taylah Sweet should also feature, as well as Mackay's Adam Smit and Ethan Simpson.

The action starts at 2.30pm Saturday and continues from 8.30am on Sunday.