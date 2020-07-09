Weekend party supplies lead to day in court

Lincoln David Martyn, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3 to possessing cannabis and methamphetamine.

POLICE busted a young Rockhampton man for having cannabis and methamphetamines after searching through his backpack and making the discovery.

Lincoln David Martyn, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3 to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said on April 3 police intercepted a vehicle on Musgrave St, Rockhampton, and detained Martyn for a search.

Mr Schoeman said police found a backpack on the rear seat of the vehicle, and inside was a packet of cigarettes which contained two clip seal bags with less than one gram of cannabis and meth.

He said Martyn told police he was planning on smoking the drugs.

Martyn’s lawyer Grant Cagney said it was a small quantity of drugs for personal use and he was remorseful for his actions.

“He says it was a Saturday night with friends and that’s why he purchased these drugs,” Mr Cagney said.

Martyn was ordered to a six-month good behaviour bond with a $600 recognisance. No criminal conviction was recorded.