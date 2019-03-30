Weekend rain to put an end to summer temperatures across CQ

Excited after a week of rain Alianna Hopgood, 9, is looking forward to the autumn weather set to appear next week.

IT SEEMS summer is over with the hot temperatures and humidity set to drop.

After a week of rain and cooler temps Autumn weather is finally here.

Harry Clark from the Bureau of Meteorology said the wet weather attached to a surface trough will help lower the temperatures from next week.

"All this weather is attached to a surface through coming through from the west. After Sunday it will be much drier and we will lose the humidity we've had recently and it will be cleared for cooler weather,” he said.

Average temperatures will be seen across the coast, with cooler inland temperatures from late Sunday into Monday. In the Central West region overnight temperatures will fall to the low 20s on Saturday with daytime temperatures reaching around 30 on Sunday.

In the Central Highlands and Coalfields Saturday overnight temperatures are expected to fall between 12 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

In Capricornia, overnight temperatures will fall to low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching about 30 degrees.

The cooler temperatures will be brought in by rain from the west meaning the region is set for more rain over the weekend.

Mr Clark said while there were lighter showers coming in from the east, most of the rain would come from the west.

"We will see showers and thunderstorms building in the Central West and the Central Highlands over the next 36 hours and travel towards the coast,” he said.

"For Central West and Central Highlands and Coalfields most of the rain will be overnight (last night) and during the day on Saturday.”

Totals of between 10mm and 20mm are expected towards the coast, while inland falls of between 10mm and 30mm with the possibility of some isolated high totals of up to 70mm with a thunderstorm but those falls aren't likely to be widespread.

Areas south of Emerald could see a severe thunderstorm roll through today, with areas around Biloela, Rolleston, Taroom and Springsure affected.

Mr Clark said the rain in the western and central regions should clear out by late today and would push towards the coastal regions where it would hang around until tomorrow with the clearing trend from the west.