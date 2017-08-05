Weekend win will fire Rockets into QBL play-offs

BASKETBALL: The future of McDonald's Rockhampton Rockets will play out on their home floor tonight.

A win against the fifth-placed Cairns Marlins guarantees them a place in the QBL play-offs; a loss will leave them sweating on the result of the final game of the regular season between the Brisbane Spartans and South West Metro Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Neal Tweedy said his players were primed for the occasion, hungry to return to the play-offs after being bundled out of the finals race last year for the first time in 14 years.

"It's a big game. I suppose you play for these sort of games where, if you win, you're making the play-offs and if you lose you're potentially out,” he said.

"The guys are excited and ready to go against probably one of our biggest rivals in the QBL, which is Cairns.”

Rockets' captain James Mitchell will suit up for the first time against the club he led to the championship last year.

He was out injured when the two teams met in Round 8 in Cairns and the Rockets were beaten by seven points.

"James is wanting to have a big game against his old club, and that will certainly add to the rivalry and spice,” Tweedy said.

Rockets' captain James Mitchell will be up against his old club tonight. Chris Ison ROK290717crockets3

Former Rockets star Stephen Weigh, who helped guide the Cairns Taipans to the semi-finals of the NBL this year, will turn out for the Marlins and prove a tough cover.

"They're full of Taipans; they've got four guys assigned to their top 10 players in the NBL playing for their QBL club and then they've got two development players,” Tweedy said.

"They're a very well-balanced team with a lot of quality. It's not like we can concentrate on one player, there's five or six guys who can score at any time.”

Towering power forward Rashad Hassan would need to fire tonight but Tweedy said it would take a complete team performance to get over the Marlins.

"Our team is at its best when we have major contributions from a lot of different players,” he said. "We've got to dominate rebounding and we've got to look after the ball and stop their offensive flow. They're probably a bit smaller than us so we've got to contain their speed while taking advantage of our size.”

Tweedy said he was impressed at the way the Rockets had revived their season after being three and seven after the first 10 rounds.

"We've worked our way back into the top eight and we're playing against one of our biggest rivals for the chance to make the finals - and once you make the finals, anything's possible. "I'm excited for an opportunity to have another shot at play-offs and I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

The Rockets' game tips off at 7.30pm, with the Rockhampton Cyclones taking on the Cairns Dolphins at 5.30pm.