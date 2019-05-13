Weekend wrap of CQ horse racing

ADRIAN Coome's racing career turned full circle last Saturday when he won his first feature race as a trainer with Poetic Heart in the $30,000 Bentley's Rocky Amateur Cup (1600m) at Callaghan Park.

Ironically, it was the very same race that Coome as a teenage jockey scored his first milestone win when Nediym's Image took out the Cup in 2006.

Since then, Coome, who turns 30 next month, went on to win several Rockhampton jockeys' premierships before increasing weight and common sense guiding him along the path to becoming a trainer last year.

Now he has a team of 14 horses in work at Callaghan Park, including five who carry the naming insignia of 'Poetic' for Capricorn Coast's Richard Wilson and family, and lifelong friend Jill Lauder.

Ridden a heady race by the Gold Coast-based Chris Whitely, Poetic Heart ($7.00) forged clear over the final stages to win by 1.75 lengths from the Natalie McCall-trained favourite Epic Rant (Nathan Day, $2.40).

The Graeme Green-trained Guissola (Nathan Thomas, $7.00) was close up in third place while Macho Tycoon and I Can I Will I Am finished just two lengths further back.

When asked what was in mind now for Poetic Heart, trainer Coome said, "Really, I don't know”.

Then he reasoned the $30,000 Mackay Amateurs Cup (1800m) on May25 was the immediate likely goal.

"I suppose we will go from there.

"Probably the Rockhampton Cup (July6) may be too strong but you don't know and we will just have to see.

"I keep raising the bar with this fellow and he keeps stepping up,” Coome said.

Managing owner Richard Wilson was naturally elated by the strong win of his 'Heart', especially so as he explained there were three generations of the family on hand to witness the exciting win.

It begged the question why all the horses that Richard and Jill Lauder race bear the name Poetic.

"Jill's husband Peter Lauder was a great mate of mine and one day he gifted me a half-share in the General Nediym filly Poiym as a thank you for a few favours I had done for him.

"Poiym was a good mare, winning around $180,000 and we bred from her, but sadly Peter passed away, but we have continued breeding from her (Poiym),” Richard said.

The name Poiym and naturally the fond sentiment which he had for Peter led to the dynasty of the naming of her offspring to race under the names of Poetic.

Gracemere trainer Jim O'Shea's dynamic duo of Barachiel and Spring Creek continued the dream run he is experiencing when they all but ran the quinella in the $30,000 Tattersalls Racing Club Rocky Amateurs Bracelet (1300m).

Under the luxury of just 53.5kg courtesy of apprentice Thomas' Doyle's invaluable 3kg claim, Barachiel ($3.20) looked the goods with a comprehensive two lengths-win over Tambo's Heart (Chris McIver, $20.00).

Spring Creek (Chris Whiteley, $3.40) was just a nose back third, putting in another pleasing run.

Both horses are now well on their way to prominence at the Rockhampton Winter Racing Carnival with jockey Whitely harbouring a view that Spring Creek is a realistic Rockhampton Cup prospect.

Quietly spoken O'Shea, who lets his horses do the talking, was a little emotional after his big grey Barachiel's win but refreshingly praised Doyle as well as trackwork rider Kylie Welburn.

"Thomas rides Barachiel every morning in training as Kylie does with Spring Creek.

"They both have at times (horses that is) been testing on the training track but without Thomas and Kylie they would not have reached their present positions.

"Track work riders are the success behind any stable,” O'Shea rightly said.

Remarkably, since the corresponding race meeting in Rockhampton on May15 last year, both Barachiel and Spring Creek's race statistics are almost identical.

Barachiel has had 14 starts for six wins and as many placings while Spring Creek has run 15 times for six wins and six placings.

Both stars are raced by the O'Shea family, winning them over $200,000 in prize money with the likelihood of much more to come.