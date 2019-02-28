Weekend wrap of Rockhampton and District Rugby League comp

ROUND TWO: Under 14s Blue and White teams from Rockhampton Brothers Junior Rugby league Club

RUGBY LEAGUE: Round two kicked off in very warm conditions but that didn't stop some very entertaining football being played in the Rockhampton and Districts Junior Rugby League competition.

RDJRL spokesperson, Michael Fletcher gave The Morning Bulletin the run down on the weekend of junior footy.

Under 13s

At Cedric Archer Park, the under 13 game proved a tight affair when Gracemere hosted Emu Park in the first game of the night.

Both sides were coming off a first round loss and they were looking to get points on the board early.

It took to the forth minute for Emu Parks Tavita Penaia Te'o to score for the Emus.

They quickly backed that up with a try to Lockwood Parsons taking the Emus to an 8-0 lead.

Gracemere tighten up their defence and that would be the half time score.

It took Francis Darkin from Emus to score in the tenth minute of the second half which would also be the final points of the game and 12-0 win to Emu Park.

Rocky Tigers continued their great form with a 26-6 win over Yeppoon, Jett Day scored first for Yeppoon but that would be the last time they would get on the score board with Tigers putting on 26 unanswered points to take victory.

North's finished the under 13 round with a shut out of Cap Coast Brothers 18-0 with Jeremiah White-Williams scoring the final points of the night.

Under 14s

Colts Rocky Tigers hosted Yeppoon and it was tough encounter.

Tigers kicked off the night with a try to Isaak Burns in the fifth minute.

It took to the 11 minute for Yeppoon's Uriah Utai to level everything up to make it a 4-4 draw at half time.

The second half was another tight contest with Yeppoon finally going over in the 14th minute with a try to Caesar Melaney.

Jamal Doyle backed it up with a try up in the 20th minute and a final goal gave Yeppoon a 10-4 victory.

In other games, Woorabinda bounced back with a 28-0 win over Emu Park and Cap Coast defeated Norths with Isaac Green & Lachlan Sweeney scoring a double for the Coast.

In the derby of the Rocky Brothers teams, Blue got home just ahead of White with a score of 26 over 18.

Under 15s

Norths hosted Cap Coast and it was Cap Coast that hit the ground running with a try to Tyrece Ahmat in the third minute, it then took until the 21 minute mark for more points through Mackenzie Brinkley-Peet to get Cap Coast an 8-0 at half time.

After half time, North's found the line in the forth minute through Beau Baynton which made it a tight game at 8-6.

Both sides threw everything at each other and finally in the final minute Cap Coast took advantage of a penalty which took the final score to 10-6.

In the other game of the night was another thriller at Colts Yeppoon scored first through Michael Young in the fourth minute.

The Tigers soon followed and scored through Jack Persons-Sheridan resulting in a 6-6 score line, another mistake and Yeppoon were back in front with a half time lead of 10-6 when Brock Hinds scored.

It only took two minutes of the second half for Jesuah Wini to get back Tigers to a 10-10 score line.

Both sides worked hard to break the deadlock, but with eight minutes left, Brock Hinds got a double and secured a final 14-10 win for the Seagulls.

Under 18s

North's Blue have set a bench mark for the 2019 season with a second win that was dominant from the start, scoring in the second minute through Quinn Martin and then three minutes later another from Beau Rosin they had a 10-0 lead.

Cap Coast Tigers could not take a trick and it was Jack Lawrence that scored again for North's in the tenth minute and it was 14-0.

Things got worse in the resumption of the second period when Jeremiah White-Williams and Jaiden Mann scored two tries in quick succession.

Then the Cap Coast Tigers boys started to play football and showed some good pride to come back with tries to Dion O'Chin & Mauga Nona and then final score was 30-12 to the Knights.

Yeppoon bounced back from last weeks close loss to North's Blue beating North's White 36-0 with Jye Callagher having a night out scoring 20 of Yeppoon's points. In the final game Emu Park were too strong for Brothers with a 12 -4 victory.