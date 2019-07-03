Weekend wrap of Rocky wooden racquet shenanigans

TENNIS: Wimbledon 2019 has begun and as the current crop of Aussie hopefuls do battle on the grass courts of SW19, it was time for a bunch of tennis veterans to turn back the clock to another era of sporting glory by donning the whites, grabbing a wooden racquet and hitting the grass courts of Victoria Park Tennis Centre 4700.

More than 40 players took part in the fifth annual Olive McBryde Challenge that was held on Sunday, with Cressy Tennis Club hosting the Tennis Veterans of Rockhampton.

The trophy is named after long-standing member of both clubs Olive McBryde, who loved tennis and was famous for her support of the game in Rockhampton.

On display were photos of Olive and clippings from the career of the Rockhampton Rocket, Rod Laver.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of Rockhampton's own Laver winning Wimbeldon on the way to his second Grand Slam, players paid tribute by having a hit with classic wooden racquets they begged, borrowed or just dusted off from the back shed.

Not everyone was keen to go back to wood as the smaller sweet spot and heavier racquets made the game difficult and gave your wrist and elbows a real jolt if not hit perfectly.

"Thank goodness I can go back to my new racquet, now I can slice again,” Cressy player Phil Daisley said after his set.

Many Vets were happy with the change to wood and early scoring showed them ahead with a strong lead.

PLAYING OLD SCHOOL: The Tennis Veterans of Rockhampton came away from the weekend tournament with a win. contributed

As the morning continued the Veterans' margin increased and after the matches were completed the Tennis Veterans of Rockhampton came out on top, 123 games to Cressy Tennis Club's 101 games.

A great spirit of play and fun was had by all and after five years the Vets now take a 3-2 lead in holding the trophy.

Next year's match will return to the Vets' home court of Athelstane and talk is the first set using wooden racquets will remain.

Vets president Lance Baxter praised the Cressy club for holding such a great event and promised next year's event would match it.

If you'd like to play tennis, it's never to late to start as social hits for players are the best way to get back into the game.

Cressy holds weekly social hits on Wednesday nights at Victoria Park (any age) and the Vets (those over 35 years of age) play every Sunday morning at the Athelstane courts near the botanic gardens.