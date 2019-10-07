Menu
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Yeppoon.
News

WEEKLY REWIND: 3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes CQ

Maddelin McCosker
7th Oct 2019 7:46 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Weekly Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from last week.

---

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Gladstone on Friday.

(Catch up HERE)

---

The identity of the new Great Keppel Island investor has been revealed as a QLD based company.

(Catch up HERE)

Discover the beauty of Great Keppel Island by foot.
---

Wet weather was predicted for parts of CQ last week.

(Catch up HERE)

Heavy rain is expected in parts of CQ this afternoon.
---

In more weather news, some parts of the region saw hail in a storm on Tuesday.

(Catch up HERE)

Heavy rain is possible for parts of CQ over the next 48 hours.
---

The opening on Central Queensland’s first Aldi store had many locals lining up out the door before the store even opened.

(Catch up HERE)

The opening of South Rockhampton's ALDI store
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

