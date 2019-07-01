WEEKLY REWIND: 5 top stories from last week

As a mark of respect to killed Mackay miner David Routledge, mining industry workers have changed their Facebook profile photos to the above image.

As a mark of respect to killed Mackay miner David Routledge, mining industry workers have changed their Facebook profile photos to the above image. Facebook

GOOD MORNING and happy Monday Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week.

Our most read from last week was the tragic death of 55 year-old Mackay coal miner David Routledge after a wall collapsed on him at a mine in Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

South Mackay man David Routledge was killed at Middlemount Mine on Wednesday, June 26. Contributed

ALSO READ: MINE TRAGEDY: Son pays tribute to 'hero' dad

---

Sadly, another death was our second most read story last week after a 29-year-old man was killed following a crash on Emu Park Road.

(Catch up HERE)

Crash Emu Park Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK270619acrash6

---

A police officer told a Rockhampton Court of how he found $45k in the boot of a car.

(Catch up HERE)

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2

---

A Rockhampton mother has told of how Ryan's Rule saved her from paralysis.

(Catch up HERE)

DISHEARTENED: Rocky mum Nicole Smith became paralysed after doctors misdiagnosed her condition last year. Steph Allen

---

Watch the moment five young offenders robbed a Rockhampton supermarket just minutes before it was due to close.

(Catch up HERE)

CRIMINAL SPREE: CCTV footage from IGA Wandal. Contributed ROK240619awiga2

---

See you back here tomorrow for the Morning Rewind