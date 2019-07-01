Menu
As a mark of respect to killed Mackay miner David Routledge, mining industry workers have changed their Facebook profile photos to the above image.
WEEKLY REWIND: 5 top stories from last week

Maddelin McCosker
1st Jul 2019 9:32 AM

GOOD MORNING and happy Monday Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week.

Our most read from last week was the tragic death of 55 year-old Mackay coal miner David Routledge after a wall collapsed on him at a mine in Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

South Mackay man David Routledge was killed at Middlemount Mine on Wednesday, June 26.
ALSO READ: MINE TRAGEDY: Son pays tribute to 'hero' dad

---

Sadly, another death was our second most read story last week after a 29-year-old man was killed following a crash on Emu Park Road.

(Catch up HERE)

Crash Emu Park Rd.
---

A police officer told a Rockhampton Court of how he found $45k in the boot of a car.

(Catch up HERE)

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
---

A Rockhampton mother has told of how Ryan's Rule saved her from paralysis.

(Catch up HERE)

DISHEARTENED: Rocky mum Nicole Smith became paralysed after doctors misdiagnosed her condition last year.
---

Watch the moment five young offenders robbed a Rockhampton supermarket just minutes before it was due to close.

(Catch up HERE)

CRIMINAL SPREE: CCTV footage from IGA Wandal.
---

See you back here tomorrow for the Morning Rewind

