WEEKLY REWIND: 5 top stories from last week

Michael Hodgsons Mitsubishi Triton failed just 5,000kms out of warranty and he claims the manufacturer was at fault. Jann Houley

The biggest story last week was Anthony Routledge paying tribute to his father who died in the previous week's mine tragedy at Middlemount.

Anthony Routledge and wife Vynita, with children Summa, Tyson and Tayla Routledge, at Mackay Botanical Gardens. Anthony's father David Routledge died at Middlemount Coal Mine on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Daryl Wright

A woman had to jump out of a car travelling at 100km/h after her partner told her "I'm going to bury you alive”.

Jacquelyn Donovan received a number of death threats from former Capras player Russell Webber during an hour long terrifying ordeal that began after Webber picked her up from a Western St address until the moment she jumped out of the moving car on Woodbury Rd. Contributed

A local tradie is taking on an automotive giant after the engine of his new ute exploded, about 4000km out of its 100,000km warranty.

Friends and family remembered Rohan Van Wees, who died the previous week in a single vehicle accident on Emu Park Rd.

Rohan Van Wees is being remembered by his family and friends after he lost his life in a single vehicle accident last week.

A former CQ mine worker is suing for more than $2 million after a "tomfoolery" incident in a staff room resulted in significant injury and left her out of work.

