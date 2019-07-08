WEEKLY REWIND: 5 top stories from last week
The biggest story last week was Anthony Routledge paying tribute to his father who died in the previous week's mine tragedy at Middlemount.
A woman had to jump out of a car travelling at 100km/h after her partner told her "I'm going to bury you alive”.
A local tradie is taking on an automotive giant after the engine of his new ute exploded, about 4000km out of its 100,000km warranty.
Friends and family remembered Rohan Van Wees, who died the previous week in a single vehicle accident on Emu Park Rd.
A former CQ mine worker is suing for more than $2 million after a "tomfoolery" incident in a staff room resulted in significant injury and left her out of work.
