WEEKLY REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Former Rockhampton man Melcom Cross was a taxi driver in Sydney when he went missing in during a cab journey in Woolloomooloo in 1998.

Former Rockhampton man Melcom Cross was a taxi driver in Sydney when he went missing in during a cab journey in Woolloomooloo in 1998.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Catch Up, where we fill you in on some of the best stories from last week.

---

On Monday, we wrote about how more delays were expected on the Mt Archer Road upgrade after a 1.2km waterline that contained asbestos.

(Catch Up HERE)

WORKS COMMENCE: Work began on Monday at the base of Mt Archer on a new car park giving walkers easier access to the hill climb. Leighton Smith

---

On Tuesday, Rockhampton' sporting community was mourning the loss of a local legend.

(Catch up HERE)

Brian Fitzgerald and Stephen Rundle - Rockhampton Art Gallery Racing Enthusiasts lunch. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK200711srac2 Sharyn O'Neill

---

On of our most viewed story on Wednesday was the replay of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between St Brendan's College and Kirwan State High.

(Catch Up HERE)

St Brendan's College 2019 First XIII squad. CONTRIBUTED

---

On Thursday, we celebrated the local heroes who save lives by donating their time, and most importantly, their blood.

(Catch Up HERE)

Karen, Angus, and Erwin Kleinert at the Rockhampton Blood Donation Centre. Angus underwent a risky surgery in March this year and needed nearly 50 blood transfusions to help save his life. Maddelin McCosker

---

Friday's biggest story was the re-opening of former Rockhampton man Melcom Cross' 30-year-old cold case.

(Catch Up HERE)

Former Rockhampton man Melcom Cross was a taxi driver in Sydney when he went missing in during a cab journey in Woolloomooloo in 1998.

---

Over the weekend, one of our biggest stories was about a young Emu Park student who will be striving for the stars when she travels to the US for Astronaut training.

(Catch Up HERE)

Emu Park Lions President Val Wex, Mariah Sleeman, Jessica Sleeman and fundraising co-ordinator Lion Lynelle Burns

---

See you back here tomorrow for the Morning Rewind.