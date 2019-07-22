WEEKLY REWIND: Drug rehab forum divides community
---
The biggest story of the week was of the four children, aged between 10 and 14-years-old, from Central Queensland who drove from Rockhampton to Grafton in a stolen vehicle on Sunday last week. The four were stopped by police outside Grafton the following day.
---
A fatal crash on Nine Mile Road killed one 16-year-old boy, left a 19-year-old boy fighting for his life and injured a 16-year-old girl.
---
The death of 16-year-old Kyi Wells in a fatal crash on Nine Mile Road sent shock waves through the local community.
---
Last week's community drug rehab forum stirred up a lot of emotions on Thursday night, with community members demanding answers from Queensland Health and politicians.
---
Cr Stephen Scwharten's attempts to speak of his personal experience with rehab centre was met with cries of anger from the seemingly unsupportive audience last Thursday night, with the crowd telling him to stop talking.
---
