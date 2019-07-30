WEEKLY REWIND: Escapee caught after dramatic car chase

An incident occured on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road at around midday after an escaped prisoner allegedly attempted to flee from police.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to the Weekly Rewind, where we look back at the biggest local stories from last week.

---

It will come as no surprise that an escaped prisoner took out most of the top 5 stories from last week.

Towards the end of last week police spoke to the media on multiple occasions to discuss the escape of Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga from police custody at the Rockhampton Hospital.

WANTED MAN: Police are searching for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped from their custody at the Rockhampton Hospital. QPS

---

The South Burnett community was rattled last week by the sudden death of school boy Tyson Christensen.

TRAGEDY STRIKES: The South Burnett community has been rattled by the sudden death of Tyson Christensen. gofundme for Tyson Christensen

---

The arrest of escaped prisoner Lui Tiaaleaiga in Gladstone on Saturday morning was preceded by a dramatic car chase and ended in Tiaaleaiga crashing into three cars before being tasered by police.

This picture was taken of the arrest of Lui Tiaaleaiga in Gladstone this morning. Katie Smith

---

Police came close to catching Tiaaleaiga last week when he was spotted with two other people in a car near a North Rockhampton service station but he was able to evade police.

---

CCTV of Tiaaleaiga's escape from Rockhampton Hospital was released last week, with police saying they believed he had travelled south.

CCTV escapee: CCTV footage of Lui Tiaaleaiga escaping from the Rockhampton Hospital.

---

