Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An incident occured on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road at around midday after an escaped prisoner allegedly attempted to flee from police.
An incident occured on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road at around midday after an escaped prisoner allegedly attempted to flee from police. Matt Taylor GLA030819POLICE
News

WEEKLY REWIND: Escapee caught after dramatic car chase

Maddelin McCosker
by
5th Aug 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to the Weekly Rewind, where we look back at the biggest local stories from last week.

---

It will come as no surprise that an escaped prisoner took out most of the top 5 stories from last week.

Towards the end of last week police spoke to the media on multiple occasions to discuss the escape of Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga from police custody at the Rockhampton Hospital.

(Catch up HERE)

WANTED MAN: Police are searching for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped from their custody at the Rockhampton Hospital.
WANTED MAN: Police are searching for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped from their custody at the Rockhampton Hospital. QPS

---

The South Burnett community was rattled last week by the sudden death of school boy Tyson Christensen.

(Catch up HERE)

TRAGEDY STRIKES: The South Burnett community has been rattled by the sudden death of Tyson Christensen.
TRAGEDY STRIKES: The South Burnett community has been rattled by the sudden death of Tyson Christensen. gofundme for Tyson Christensen

---

The arrest of escaped prisoner Lui Tiaaleaiga in Gladstone on Saturday morning was preceded by a dramatic car chase and ended in Tiaaleaiga crashing into three cars before being tasered by police.

(Catch up HERE)

This picture was taken of the arrest of Lui Tiaaleaiga in Gladstone this morning.
This picture was taken of the arrest of Lui Tiaaleaiga in Gladstone this morning. Katie Smith

---

Police came close to catching Tiaaleaiga last week when he was spotted with two other people in a car near a North Rockhampton service station but he was able to evade police.

(Catch up HERE)

An incident occured on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road at around midday after an escaped prisoner allegedly attempted to flee from police.
An incident occured on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road at around midday after an escaped prisoner allegedly attempted to flee from police. Matt Taylor GLA030819POLICE

---

CCTV of Tiaaleaiga's escape from Rockhampton Hospital was released last week, with police saying they believed he had travelled south.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

lui tiaaleaiga police chase prisoner escapee tmbcrime tmbnews tyson chrisensen weekly rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'He was the love of my life': Tragedy sparks call for change

    premium_icon 'He was the love of my life': Tragedy sparks call for change

    News Partner of Yeppoon man killed in freak towing accident calls for upgrade to beach access

    COURT: See the full list of appearances today

    premium_icon COURT: See the full list of appearances today

    News See the full list of 37 people in court today

    • 5th Aug 2019 8:15 AM
    Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd upgrade hits funding speed bump

    premium_icon Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd upgrade hits funding speed bump

    News A sped up infrastructure roll-out will stimulate the CQ economy.

    Dangerous rural intersections top of councils' agenda

    premium_icon Dangerous rural intersections top of councils' agenda

    News Intersections identified as 'blackspots' by council