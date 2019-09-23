WEEKLY REWIND: Man charged with murder after house fire
Our biggest story was of the tragic loss of Adam Garde and in his father-in-law in a boating accident north of Yeppoon.
Police charged a man with murder last week following a house fire which claimed the life of 47-year-old Mark Petersen.
A sick baby was forced to wait five hours at the Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department.
Police called in the dog squad to help them track a fugitive who has been on the run in North Rockhampton last week.
A Byfield accommodation operator is looking to expand their facility with more eco-friendly cabins.
