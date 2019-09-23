Menu
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, on Augustr 15 after it burnt to the ground.
News

WEEKLY REWIND: Man charged with murder after house fire

Maddelin McCosker
23rd Sep 2019 8:10 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Weekly Rewind where we take a look back at our biggest stories from the previous week.

---

Our biggest story was of the tragic loss of Adam Garde and in his father-in-law in a boating accident north of Yeppoon.

(Catch up HERE)

Adam Garde, died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon, he is from Emerald and was with his father-in-law Norm Martin — Photo Supplied Facebook
ALSO READ: Two men found dead after tragic boating accident

---

Police charged a man with murder last week following a house fire which claimed the life of 47-year-old Mark Petersen.

(Catch up HERE)

Mark Petersen of Lakes Creek, Rockhampton was confirmed as the victim in last month's house fire.
ALSO READ: Man in court after body found in house fire

---

A sick baby was forced to wait five hours at the Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital
ALSO READ: Wait times spark debate

---

Police called in the dog squad to help them track a fugitive who has been on the run in North Rockhampton last week.

(Catch up HERE)

Police are chasing a fugitive, seen heading north from Reeney St on foot.
---

A Byfield accommodation operator is looking to expand their facility with more eco-friendly cabins.

(Catch up HERE)

Castle Rock Farm is a farm-style accommodation located just five minutes from Byfield. Picture: Castle Rock Farm
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

