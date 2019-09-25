Wehlow horse returns positives

JARED Wehlow is the latest Rockhampton horse trainer to be summonsed to appear at a stewards’ inquiry after one of his horses returned positives to a banned substance on two occasions when it won races.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said on Wednesday that swabs taken from the Wehlow trained Mishnah on January 31 and February 14 had returned positives to dexamethasone.

Dexamethasone is commonly used in horses to treat allergic reactions such as respiratory allergies, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (heaves), hives, itching and inflammatory diseases including arthritis.

On January 31 at the Rockhampton races, Mishnah defeated the Darryl Gardiner trained Time Out, with Gardiner’s Legal Stature in third.

On February 14, also at Rockhampton, Mishnah beat the John Wigginton trained Maeve In Manhattan with Corey McIver’s Magic’s Big Secret third.

Wehlow said he did not wish to comment on the matters when contacted by The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday.

Mr Barnett said QRIC was in the process of scheduling inquiries for Wehlow and fellow Rockhampton trainer Ricky Vale.

Earlier this month, Mr Barnett confirmed that Vale would face a stewards’ inquiry after a positive to cobalt and dexamethasone was found in a swab taken from the Vale trained Court Clown at Rockhampton on October 11 last year.

On that day, Court Clown finished second to the Tony McMahon trained Paradis Imperial with Tom Button’s Mystic Forces in third.

Cobalt has again been in the headlines nationwide this week.

Cobalt is an essential mineral nutrient that is toxic at high dosages and is a prohibited substance in excess of 100 micrograms per litre in urine as per the Australian rules of racing.

Racing Australia has tasked its veterinary advisory committee with providing fresh analysis on the performance-enhancing qualities of cobalt, with a report due to be presented at Racing Australia’s November 12 board meeting.

In a letter sent to the Australian Trainers Association on Monday from Jamie Stier, Racing Victoria’s executive general manager of integrity, RV stewards said they would continue on with the hearing of any cobalt cases awaiting determination and will “continue to investigate and prosecute” breaches of cobalt administration.

This week The Courier Mail reported that Queensland had upwards of 25 cobalt cases still waiting determination by either stewards or appeal bodies.

On Monday QRIC’s Mr Barnett said after consultation with Racing Australia, all Queensland cobalt inquiries currently in process would continue to be dealt with in accordance with the rules.

“Racing Australia CEO Barry O’Farrell has made it clear that RA has not determined to initiate a review into cobalt - it has however established a working party of veterinarians and analysts to provide the RA Board with advice on the following issues only.

“(Those are) the merits of a total ban on the use of injectable products containing cobalt salts and cobalt regulation in relation to out-of-competition testing.”

Colourful racing commentator Richard Callander said in his column for Racenet this week that the racing industry was proving to be its own worst enemy with the cobalt debate rearing its head again as we enter the most important time of year for racing, the spring carnival.

“We’re on the doorstep of the spring carnival, racing’s time in the sun with eyes from all over the world focused on our great industry, and it’s in the headlines,” he said.

“Cobalt is the gift for racing haters that keeps on giving.”