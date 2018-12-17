Weightlifters go under the pump in Lift 3 competition

WEIGHT LIFTING: Eighteen weight lifters of all ages, sizes and experience levels attended the Lift 3 competition at Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning Sunday morning.

"Nathan Bristow was our overall male winner of the day,” Scrutiny co-owner Nadene Housman said.

"At 141kg, he squatted 265kg, benched 150kg and his deadlift was 292.5kg... all PBs for him.”

Tahleetha Walters took out the top female lifter of the day, squatting 100kg, bench lifting 45kg and dead lifting 115kg at 62.7kg. Her squat and deadlift totals were PBs.

The competition utilised Sinclair Coefficients, to calculate the best lifter using the lifter's body weight to the weight they lifted.

"It was a good size turn-out for a morning competition and it just keeps going every year,” Nadene said.

"There are a lot more people getting interested and our lifters range from in their 20s up to our oldest who is 65-year-old national record holder Ian Neil.

"People are wanting to be strong and realising it makes you feel good about yourself.

"It's a very supportive environment here, especially at competitions where everyone cheers you on to beat your PBs. It's fun.”

For those wanting to start out, Nadene said the best advice she could give is for aspiring lifters to simply believe in themselves.

Co-owner Shaun Housman said there were a wide range of experienced lifters at the competition, with six novice lifters competing for their first time.

"That's a big number. They're usually more experienced ones who keep coming back, honing their skills and working on their form,” he said.

"We've taken novice lifters through to state and national competitions.

"There were novice lifters who came from never stepping in a gym before and they were stand-outs because they took that first step.

"It's not about how much you life, it's your overall performance, your movement, your competency and how confident you are.”