Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein
Celebrity

Weinstein in isolation after catching virus in jail: reports

23rd Mar 2020 7:40 AM

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The 68-year-old is one of two inmates in the maximum-security Erie County prison who have tested positive, officials told CNHI newspapers.

According to Page Six, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn't confirm the report, citing federal health-care privacy law, but confirmed that two inmates at Wende had tested positive for COVID-19.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus crime editors picks harvey weinstein jail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug dealer hid stash in backside passage

        premium_icon Drug dealer hid stash in backside passage

        News A DRUG dealer who sold methamphetamines to an undercover cop he met at The Strand Hotel was found with restricted items while in prison awaiting sentencing.

        COVID-19: Rocky zoo closes along with other council services

        premium_icon COVID-19: Rocky zoo closes along with other council services

        News The Rockhampton Zoo is the latest of closures announced by council.

        ‘Social distancing has come into full effect’

        premium_icon ‘Social distancing has come into full effect’

        News Rockhampton photographer suffers through current coronavirus chaos.

        Gallery: Did health crisis deter party people?

        premium_icon Gallery: Did health crisis deter party people?

        News Were you spotted out on the town over the weekend? Relive your memories inside.