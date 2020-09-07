‘Weird’ Block change viewers are hating

One unusual new addition to The Block this season is causing quite the stir among fans of the show.

The reno juggernaut's trio of judges typically first appear on screen each season in a classy intro package befitting their years of experience. Neale Whitaker will readjust a cuff, Shaynna Blaze will offer a wry smile and Darren Palmer will throw the camera a bit of Blue Steel before they get down to the business of judging.

This year … this year it's different.

This must have been so much fun and not at all awkward to film!



The trio grinned and shimmied their way through a choreographed dance routine to disco classic I Will Survive during this year's season premiere, a sudden embrace of the art of dance that left many viewers hoping it was purely a one-time thing:

I'm sitting here judging the judges dance routine and I have to say I'm not feeling it #TheBlock — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) August 23, 2020

Any semblance of cool these 3 judges have built up over 5 years was just shattered in that 15 seconds of ‘dad dancing’ #TheBlock — Paul Zauch (@PaulZauch) August 23, 2020

Are we going to have to see that dancing at the start of every judging? Omg please no #TheBlock pic.twitter.com/JcD6eobn6W — Shelb. (@shenelby) August 23, 2020

#theblock please tell me that stupid dancing intro for the judges is a one time thing — Mel Graham 🤘 (@mellovesmusicau) August 23, 2020

… You wish. Last night, the dancing was back. And this time we even got solos, including a bizarre pec-squeezing-to-the-beat party trick from Palmer and some aerobics step-ups from Blaze, complete with a face that said, "This definitely wasn't in my contract."

Darren Palmer’s dancing pecs.

Yep, our thoughts exactly, Shaynna.

And of course the trio united to perform what appeared to be three entirely different dance routines:

Honestly this is my favourite Sugababes line-up.

The collective viewer response? OH DEAR GOD, THE DANCING, IT IS BACK:

WTF is it with the judges dancing & Darrens nipples?! I thought this was a renovation show #TheBlock — Maddeline Wood (@maddeline_wood) September 6, 2020

Ok.. the dancing...we have to address this.. #theblock — 𝕋𝔸ℝ𝕎ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼𝟠𝟙 🇦🇺 (@DaveTarwhine81) September 6, 2020

#TheBlock Please no dancing, please no dancing. — Emma L (@Superficialowl) September 6, 2020

I'm a professional designer , years of experience and renowned for excellence. A great reputation and featured as a host on many tv shows in Australia...now watch me dance, as instructed by my hipster/on trend/tiktok cultured producers. #theblock pic.twitter.com/YiPNptr7H1 — 𝕋𝔸ℝ𝕎ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼𝟠𝟙 🇦🇺 (@DaveTarwhine81) September 6, 2020

Who in their right mind thought having the judges dance was a good idea???#TheBlock — Nez (@fraggle73) September 6, 2020

OMG are we going to get the weird TikTok dances from the judges every week? Enough! #TheBlock — Leith Marshall (@LeithMarshall) September 6, 2020

Given how long Block seasons go for, if this trend persists I predict Shaynna, Neale and Darren will hijack the final auctions to stage a full-scale Rock Eisteddfod Challenge.

Fellow Block fans, it looks like the dancing is here to stay - for this year, at least - so let's try to be nice. Attn: Shaynna, Neale and Darren:

Do the Macarena next!

The Block continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine

Originally published as 'Weird' Block change viewers are hating