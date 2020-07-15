Menu
Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

by Jeremy Pierce
15th Jul 2020 10:51 AM
MOVIE World has become the latest Gold Coast theme park to reopen to the public, with a cavalcade of superheroes welcoming guests as they arrive for the day.

Sea World, Paradise Country and Currumbin Wildlfe Sanctuary resumed trading last month.

Movie World's gates opened at 9.30am on Wednesday for the first time since March.

Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson
Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson

While the Queensland school holidays have already finished, interstate visitors outside COVID-19 hot spots are still enjoying the sunshine on the Gold Coast, leading to a steady stream of guests at Movie World.

Just down the road, Wet'n'Wild also resumed operations on Wednesday.

Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World are yet to announce reopening dates but officials expect them to be running ahead of the September holidays.

