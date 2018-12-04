Menu
WEATHER PREDICTIONS: Central Queensland has wet weather predicted (left) with the fire danger rating (right) dropping for Capricornia and east coast. Bureau of Meteorology
Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

Leighton Smith
4th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
CENTRAL Queensland is set to go from one weather extreme to the other with a severe thunderstorm warning issued yesterday afternoon.

BoM Meteorologist Harry Clark said these storm warnings were the start of a cooler and wetter change for Capricornia which would see them shift in their focus from fire weather to stormy weather.

On the back of dropping temperatures, he expected the fire danger rating drop from high on Tuesday to low-moderate on Wednesday, providing welcome relief for weary firefighters.

"We'll see some showers picking up,” Mr Clark said.

"Thunderstorms could develop inland and then move towards the coast.

"The storms could be heavy and severe for some areas.”

The tropical cyclone Owen lies over the northern Coral Sea, well offshore of the Queensland coast to the east-northeast of Cairns was posing no immediate threat to Queensland and should stay well off the coast until it weakens later in the week.

In Capricornia today, the BoM predicts cloudy weather with a high (80 per cent) chance of showers.

These showers are most likely from the late morning.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, with possible locally heavy falls.

Winds north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon and evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

