Welcome rain brings in up to 95mm

LARGE areas of Queensland have received some much welcome rain, with up to 95mm falling in the past 24 hours.

Miriam Vale, south of Gladstone, recorded the most rain overnight, with 95mm, while Gladstone did alright too, with 81mm recorded. Rockhampton received 34mm.

Further south, there were some big falls on the Sunshine Coast, with Tewantin recording 65.8mm while 41.6mm fell at the Sunshine Coast Airport and 30.6mm was recorded at Beerburrum.

In Brisbane, 28.8mm has been recorded since 9am yesterday and more rain is forecast to fall today.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said the southeast could expect to see more rain and showers, while another band of thunderstorms is likely to move east over the Darling Downs area.

Similar to what was experienced on Friday, small hail is likely.

"There was a lot of small hail falling (on Friday) because the upper atmosphere is very cold at the moment," Mr Narramore said.

Enjoy the rain while it lasts, however, fine and sunny conditions are expected to be back from tomorrow, with temperatures set to hover in the mid 20s.