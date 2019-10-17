Welcome rain falling across Central Highlands

A line of storms has brought up to 35mm for some areas around Central Highlands.

THE Central Highlands is currently under a line of storm activity, with falls reaching 10-35mm as of 5.30pm, west of Emerald and towards the Carnarvon Range.

Areas around Springsure, Biloela and south of Emerald are picking up at least 1-5mm of rain, with more expected to fall until storms fizzle out around midnight tonight.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Lachlan Stoney said the large line of storms is currently moving west to east from Central Queensland to the coast.

“Those storms could be capabale of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail,” Mr Stoney said.

“There are some isolated storms west of Clermont which might move towards Clermont and Moranbah, but there’s only a slight chance.

“The line of storms looks a bit more impressive south of Emerald. That area has a better chance of longer lived activity.

“There is a slight chance of rain around the Rockhampton area later this evening. But it should be weakening by then, and if it reaches Rockhampton it may be 1mm with the slight chance of a few more mms in other areas.”