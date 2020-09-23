Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland government will allow parents to travel into the state without having to go into quarantine.
Queensland government will allow parents to travel into the state without having to go into quarantine.
News

Welcome relief for shared parenting as border opens

Aisling Brennan
23rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARENTS with joint custody who have been separated from their children because of Queensland border restrictions will now be reunited sooner than they thought.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland deputy premier’s officer confirmed as of 3pm today parents who live in the Lismore, Ballina, Richmond Valley, Byron, Kyogle and Glenn Innes LGAs will be able to travel across state lines to do a shared custody handover.

Previously parents living in NSW were allowed to enter Queensland to deliver their child safely into the care of the other parent but were then forced to quarantine at their own expense for 14 days in a hotel.

>>>SEE MORE: What to do if your child is on the other side of the border

The spokeswoman said parents in those six LGAs will now be able to travel freely between the two states but only for the sole purpose of delivering the child.

But when the new border bubble expands at 1am on October 1, those parents will be able to join the thousands of other Northern NSW residents who will be able to freely travel around Queensland with the proper permit.

For more information, visit www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.

northern nsw families parenting queensland border restrictions
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three vehicles crash nose-to-tail in South Rocky

        Premium Content Three vehicles crash nose-to-tail in South Rocky

        News A lane of the Bruce Highway is blocked following a multiple vehicle crash.

        Works begin to remove old Gavial Creek Bridge

        Premium Content Works begin to remove old Gavial Creek Bridge

        Council News A new bridge has been constructed at the site and the old one needs to be removed...

        MORNING REWIND: 7 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 7 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Tuesday’s big stories. Catch up on...

        COURT LIST: 52 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 52 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of the 52 people appearing in Rockhampton’s Magistrates courts...