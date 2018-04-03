The world’s most beautiful public toilet

The most heavenly place to poop.

PUBLIC toilets are seldom a pleasant experience.

The eye-watering stench. The germ-ridden floors stained with ominous liquids. The raw and uncensored sounds of the human gut bellowing violently in the next cubicle.

But this Norwegian bathroom is so damn perfect, it will have you immediately skolling cup after cup of instant Nescafe just so you can relieve your bowels in its decadent presence.

The wave-shaped concrete bathroom sits atop a cliff along the Scandinavian country's western coast, with a glamorous view of the open Norwegian Sea.

The interior includes frosted-glass windows and warm lighting - none of these cold fluorescent bulbs we filthy peasants usually deal with.

The glamorous bathroom is situated in Ureddplassen on road Fv17, one of the country's designated scenic routes.

The room is part of the Helgelandskysten scenic route, which takes travellers 433kms across the country between Holm and Godøystraumen.

It was designed by Oslo-based architects Marit Justine Haugen and Dan Zohar, and underwent a £1.4 million ($AU2.2 million) renovation last year.

The area is popular with locals and a great place to admire the Northern Lights.

Around the back is an amphitheatre which takes visitors down towards the beach, meaning you don't have to stand around awkwardly thinking about your mate pooping up a storm.

Perhaps now we know why Norway consistently ranks as one of the world's happiest countries. It's not their wealth, high standard of living or superior educational system.

It's their sexy public bathrooms.