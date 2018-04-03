Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The most heavenly place to poop.
The most heavenly place to poop.
Travel

The world’s most beautiful public toilet

by Gavin Fernando
3rd Apr 2018 11:39 AM

PUBLIC toilets are seldom a pleasant experience.

The eye-watering stench. The germ-ridden floors stained with ominous liquids. The raw and uncensored sounds of the human gut bellowing violently in the next cubicle.

But this Norwegian bathroom is so damn perfect, it will have you immediately skolling cup after cup of instant Nescafe just so you can relieve your bowels in its decadent presence.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The wave-shaped concrete bathroom sits atop a cliff along the Scandinavian country's western coast, with a glamorous view of the open Norwegian Sea.

The interior includes frosted-glass windows and warm lighting - none of these cold fluorescent bulbs we filthy peasants usually deal with.

Brb, pooping forever. Credit: Steinar Skaar/Statens Vegvesen
Brb, pooping forever. Credit: Steinar Skaar/Statens Vegvesen

The glamorous bathroom is situated in Ureddplassen on road Fv17, one of the country's designated scenic routes.

The room is part of the Helgelandskysten scenic route, which takes travellers 433kms across the country between Holm and Godøystraumen.

It was designed by Oslo-based architects Marit Justine Haugen and Dan Zohar, and underwent a £1.4 million ($AU2.2 million) renovation last year.

The most heavenly place to poop.
The most heavenly place to poop.

The area is popular with locals and a great place to admire the Northern Lights.

Around the back is an amphitheatre which takes visitors down towards the beach, meaning you don't have to stand around awkwardly thinking about your mate pooping up a storm.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Perhaps now we know why Norway consistently ranks as one of the world's happiest countries. It's not their wealth, high standard of living or superior educational system.

It's their sexy public bathrooms.

norway toilet travel-international ureddplassen
How tropical cyclone Iris will affect Central Queensland

How tropical cyclone Iris will affect Central Queensland

News The Bureau of Meteorology reveal how the system is tracking along the coast

  • 3rd Apr 2018 12:35 PM
How these two went from 'just friends' to perfect soul mates

How these two went from 'just friends' to perfect soul mates

News They were looking for love in the wrong places

Snake reportedly bites woman on CQ property

Snake reportedly bites woman on CQ property

Breaking Paramedics transporting woman to the Rockhampton Hospital

Man, woman trapped inside CQ highway rollover wreckage

Man, woman trapped inside CQ highway rollover wreckage

News BOTH were injured and flown to the Rockhampton Hospital

Local Partners