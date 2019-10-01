Welcoming LJ Hooker to the CBD

AFTER 13 years operation under the flag of Ray White Rockhampton, 222 Bolsover St has been rebranded to LJ Hooker. Despite the name change, the team will remain the same.

Principal Jade Carr said what makes his team unique in Rockhampton real estate is their “strong desire to provide top service and achieve the best outcome possible.”

As they did under the Ray White flag, Mr Carr said the team will continue to offer services including; residential and commercial sales, auctions, property management, property development, and servicing rural and businesses.

Mr Carr said he was looking forward to the “fresh change” of trading under LJ Hooker.

Our same familiar faces look forward to offering exceptional service, fantastic results and a fresh, positive approach to the Rockhampton market,” he said.

As for the local market, Mr Carr said low vacancy rates and increased buyer activity should give people plenty of reason to pop in and say hello.

For existing clients, LJ Hooker can still be reached on their existing phone number.