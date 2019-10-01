Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LJ Hooker's Brit Wheeler and Jade Carr.
LJ Hooker's Brit Wheeler and Jade Carr.
News

Welcoming LJ Hooker to the CBD

Jack Evans
1st Oct 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER 13 years operation under the flag of Ray White Rockhampton, 222 Bolsover St has been rebranded to LJ Hooker. Despite the name change, the team will remain the same.

Principal Jade Carr said what makes his team unique in Rockhampton real estate is their “strong desire to provide top service and achieve the best outcome possible.”

As they did under the Ray White flag, Mr Carr said the team will continue to offer services including; residential and commercial sales, auctions, property management, property development, and servicing rural and businesses.

Mr Carr said he was looking forward to the “fresh change” of trading under LJ Hooker.

Our same familiar faces look forward to offering exceptional service, fantastic results and a fresh, positive approach to the Rockhampton market,” he said.

As for the local market, Mr Carr said low vacancy rates and increased buyer activity should give people plenty of reason to pop in and say hello.

For existing clients, LJ Hooker can still be reached on their existing phone number.

lj hooker rockhampton ray white rockhampton tmbnews tmbrealestate
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GKI Resort’s new investor revealed

    premium_icon GKI Resort’s new investor revealed

    News The mystery of the new buyer of the GKI Resort development has been solved.

    Rookwood showdown with rival rally plans

    premium_icon Rookwood showdown with rival rally plans

    News Determined to put the blame back on the LNP over Rookwood, Labor will host their...

    Mum’s heartbreak ‘It feels like we have failed her’

    premium_icon Mum’s heartbreak ‘It feels like we have failed her’

    News WATCHING her 12-year-old daughter aggressively headbutt the dash of the car is a...

    Tenders received for the Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment

    premium_icon Tenders received for the Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment

    News A conference centre, world-class performing arts precinct and community arts space...

    • 1st Oct 2019 7:00 AM