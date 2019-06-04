Welding burn injury in lawsuit for more than $1.2million

The sprawling aerial view of Mount Isa. On the right is the massive Mount Isa Mine operation. On the left is the sweeping city. Photo Contributed

COLIN McLoughlin, Mackay, is suing an employment agency and a Central Queensland mine to the tune of approximately $1.2 million after he suffered a welding burn.

Mr McLoughlin, now 53, was employed by AWX Pty Ltd, a labour hire agency, and was hired to work at Mount Isa Mine as a boilermaker/serviceman.

He had been working in the underground section of the mine for three weeks leading up to the incident.

Court documents claim an incident occurred on April 26 2016, when Mr McLoughlin was not issued the correct safety training document for oxy cutting and "spats” (material safety accessory that goes over boots to protect feet) were not available in the mine site's equipment store.

It is claimed Mr McLoughlin was cutting a section out of an eye bolt when the cut section fell, bounced off a handrail and subsequently fell on his right leg, burnt through his work pants, landed in his right work boot and burnt his right ankle and foot.

Court documents were lodged in the Central Supreme Court of Queensland in Rockhampton on April 29 by The Personal Injury Lawyers on behalf of Mr McLoughlin, against Mount Isa Mines Limited and AWX Pty Ltd.

The document says Mr McLoughlin suffered from a right ankle injury, right ankle and thigh scarring and psychiatric/physchological injury and is no longer able to work as a boilermaker.

It is alleged both defending parties failed to provide a safe workplace and safe and appropriate plant and equipment, failed to provide Mr McLoughlin with proper and adequate instruction and training, failed to provide adequate supervision on shift and Mr McLoughlin was exposed to sustaining serious injury.

The document alleges a compensation amount of approximately $21,000 from AWX Pty Ltd and approximately $1 million from Mount Isa Mines Pty Ltd for damages and losses.

An offer to settle was also filed to the courts on April 29 on behalf of Mr McLoughlin.

A notice of intention to defend and offer to settle was filed on April 29 on behalf of Mount Isa Mines.

When The Morning Bulletin contacted Mount Isa Mines Pty Ltd (Glencore) for a comment on the lawsuit, they responded with the following statement.

”As the matter is before the courts it is not appropriate for us to comment on the details of the case.

"Safety on our site is our number-one priority and we take the safety and wellbeing of all our employees and contractors very seriously.”