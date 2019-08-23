ON TARGET: Park Avenue's Grace Burton- McKeich scored her first goal of the season in last Saturday's semi-final against Frenchville Rovers.

HOCKEY: Park Avenue Brothers A-grade women will have to be the aggressor in this weekend's semis showdown with Wanderers, according to coach Robert Sweeney.

"A tweak of the rules this season means there is no extra time after a drawn game,” he said.

"We have to be leading on the scoreboard at the end of the fourth quarter - we can't afford a draw.

"We'll be looking to play a more up-tempo game and see if we can get the ascendency early.”

Saturday's winner will go into the grand final against Souths, who are chasing their fifth straight premiership.

Souths and Frenchville Rovers will meet in the men's semi, vying for a place in the decider against Wanderers, who are hunting their 15th consecutive title.

Park Avenue women scored a 2-1 win over Frenchville Rovers in last week's elimination final.

Wanderers had a 2-all draw with minor premiers Souths, who advanced to the final as the higher-graded team.

Sweeney was pleased with how his players held possession and controlled the play for the best part of their game against Frenchville.

Grace Burton-McKeich scored her first goal of the season to put them ahead 1-nil and Abby Reynolds slotted their second.

Sweeney expects another close game on Saturday and is looking to his experienced players to lead the way.

Park Avenue will base their game around their solid defence, headed by sisters Wendy Lloyd-Jones (goalkeeper) and captain Tyneille Madden.

Sweeney said he would be looking for another big performance from left half Jacqui Goltz, who was player of the match last Saturday, and for Ebony O'Brien to continue her strong attacking raids.

"Wanderers are strong through the middle. Australian Masters rep Kim Chirio is the link there and she feeds her high forwards very well.

"Cassidy Knuth is dangerous up front so we'll be keeping a close eye on her.

"We've progressed one step further than last year so we'd love to go one further again.”

ROCKHAMPTON HOCKEY SEMI-FINALS