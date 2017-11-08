News

'We'll get him that licence': Hanson talks GKI, local jobs

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses media at Yeppoon.
ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson is on the hustings in Yeppoon this morning as she campaigns for the (boutique gaming) licence for Great Keppel Island.

The controversial Senator kicked off the day with a press conference on the Yeppoon Foreshore at 9.30am and is expected to take a walk down the Yeppoon CBD to speak with locals and business people about what matters to them.

One nation candidates, Rockhampton's Wade Rothery and Keppel's Matt Loth, are expected to attract significant voter support in the election on the back of surging support for the party and targeted policies such as the GKI gaming licence.

Ms Hanson said she had been talking with Great Keppel Island Resort developer Terry Agnew

"He's been trying for 12 years to get that resort going," she said.

"He's got our full support and if we get the balance of power, we'll get him the (boutique gaming) licence that he needs and once he has that, he'll be able to go ahead with that development which is much needed in the area.

"Especially for Rockhampton and Yeppoon, because of the 1500 jobs it will create."

With the potential for international visitors to a GKI resort, Ms Hanson believes Rockhampton airport would need to be flood-proofed.

More to follow.

