Well, Hello Dolly! Major show coming to Rockhampton

AFTER 60 years Dolly Parton continues to be America’s sweetheart of country music.

The Songs of Dolly Parton is a new and uplifting tribute show that celebrates the decades-long success of the most honoured female country performer of all time.

From rags to riches, Dolly Parton’s life story has remained humble and honest in her performance.

It stars Brooke McMullen, who, at just 23 is a superstar in the making.

After huge success as June Carter in the hit show Leaving Jackson Brooke is thrilled to now pay tribute to one of the biggest names in music.

The Songs of Dolly Parton will feature all your favourites, from 9 to 5, Jolene, Rocking Years, Islands in the Stream, Blue Smoke, Apple Jack, I Will Always Love You and many more.

It’s a performance not to be missed by all fans of country music.

Pilbeam Theatre

Saturday 14 November at 7.30pm

Adult $57, Concession $49, Disability Support $45, Student / child $29, Friend of Theatre $49

www.seeitlive.com.au

Phone 4927 4111