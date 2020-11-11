Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brooke McMullen brings Dolly Parton to the Pilbeam
Brooke McMullen brings Dolly Parton to the Pilbeam
News

Well, Hello Dolly! Major show coming to Rockhampton

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 8:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER 60 years Dolly Parton continues to be America’s sweetheart of country music.

The Songs of Dolly Parton is a new and uplifting tribute show that celebrates the decades-long success of the most honoured female country performer of all time.

From rags to riches, Dolly Parton’s life story has remained humble and honest in her performance.

It stars Brooke McMullen, who, at just 23 is a superstar in the making.

After huge success as June Carter in the hit show Leaving Jackson Brooke is thrilled to now pay tribute to one of the biggest names in music.

The Songs of Dolly Parton will feature all your favourites, from 9 to 5, Jolene, Rocking Years, Islands in the Stream, Blue Smoke, Apple Jack, I Will Always Love You and many more.

It’s a performance not to be missed by all fans of country music.

Pilbeam Theatre

Saturday 14 November at 7.30pm

Adult $57, Concession $49, Disability Support $45, Student / child $29, Friend of Theatre $49

www.seeitlive.com.au

Phone 4927 4111

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Convicted killer stalked Rocky victim from CBD pub

        Premium Content Convicted killer stalked Rocky victim from CBD pub

        News A violent offender stalked a drunk stranger and attacked him from behind while walking back to a motel.

        Controversial service station development given green light

        Premium Content Controversial service station development given green light

        Business Councillors were divided with three votes each and Cr Neil Fisher used his power to...

        RedFoot Cabaret live on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre

        Premium Content RedFoot Cabaret live on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre

        Art & Theatre Local troupe finally treads the grapes in their hometown venue.

        Three rifles stolen adds to Rockhampton gun theft ‘trend’

        Premium Content Three rifles stolen adds to Rockhampton gun theft ‘trend’

        Crime Police said they were trying to “stamp out” an increased number of gun thefts.