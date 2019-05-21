Menu
LOWER LIVING COSTS: Silly Solly's group consultant Solly Stanton is working with CEO Brad Walton (above) to bring the well-known chain back to Emerald. Ashley Pillhofer
Business

Well-known chain could return to the Central Highlands

by Taylor Battersby
21st May 2019 12:00 PM
SOLLY Stanton was delighted with the early response and large number of enquiries to news the iconic discount chain could be returning to Emerald after 20 years.

This is provided the company can find a resident willing to take up the mantle.

Many people will remember Silly Solly's and its "you'll never pay full price again” catch-phrase, which was familiar to bargain shoppers of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Now in a unique opportunity, the "biggest nothing over $5 store in Australia, if not the world” is offering one lucky local the chance to be their own boss and reopen a branch of the well-known chain in the Central Highlands.

Silly Solly's Group consultant and brand founder Solly Stanton said the company was currently looking at potential sites in Emerald.

"The business will operate on a licensee model, not a franchise model,” Mr Stanton said.

"We will help the licensees from start to finish and provide complete support before, during and after the store is open.”

Mr Stanton said this kind of operating model was unique in Australia.

"It gives people the chance to be their own boss and own and run their own stores with head office support,” he said.

Since relaunching in November 2017, Silly Solly's has spread across Queensland, with stores now open in Gladstone, Rockhampton, Cairns, Yeppoon, Ingham, Townsville, Mackay, Ayr, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

At its height, Silly Solly's consisted of 40 stores and employed 2000 staff.

New Zealand-based The Warehouse acquired Silly Solly's along with 117 Clint's Crazy Bargains' stores for $118 million in 2000.

The Australian venture was not successful and the stores were sold in 2005.

Mr Stanton said the revamped company was excited about the bargains and shopping experience they provide to everyday Australians.

"We want our customers to save money and live better,” he said.

"We stock a broad assortment across 15 key department and retaining customers is our prime focus.

"Selection is important to our customers as well as the low prices and we carry over 8000 products.

"Retail is all about change and Silly Solly's is making shopping great again.”

For more information

For further enquiries, call Solly Stanton on 0419666333 or email solly@sillysollys.com.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

