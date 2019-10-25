Well known community member remembered for her kind heart

Emerald's Desma Bianchi passed away peacefully on October 18. Desma Bianchi surrounded by her children Colleen, Darren, Terrianne, Jacqueline and Gillian and husband Rod.

DESMA Bianchi proudly called Emerald home for almost 50 years as she raised her children, built a business and gave back to the community.

The 72-year-old mother of five passed away on October 18, after receiving a cancer diagnosis only seven weeks prior.

Mrs Bianchi first met her husband Rod in the 1970s, before the couple started Rod Bianchi Motors, which has thrived for decades.

“Without her support, knowledge and belief in me, that I could make a go of it, this wouldn’t have been successful,” Mr Bianchi said.

The successful Emerald business turned into a family affair with Mrs Bianchi’s daughters Jackie and Colleen also being employed in the business.

Mrs Bianchi was described as “community minded” by her family, who said she volunteered at various sporting groups and clubs in town.

She was a long-time member for Emerald Uniting Church and filled many roles including Sunday school teacher, church council secretary and elder.

Mrs Bianchi enjoyed volunteering at the Emerald aged care home at the church café, all while helping out at the family business.

She was an APEX member, Australian Girl Guide District Leader, helped out in tuckshops, netball and swimming clubs while her daughters were growing up.

A talented seamstress, Mrs Bianchi also made three of her daughters wedding dresses and numerous bridesmaids dresses.

Although Mrs Bianchi loved her children, daughter Terrianne said she completely adored her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, joking that she “probably preferred them to the rest of us”.

“She adored them, she absolutely loved them,” she said.

“She was firm but fair and always gave them good advice, you know, the typical grandma stuff.”

After being diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year, in September the cancer “came back with a vengeance” and Mrs Bianchi was told she had between two weeks and two months left.

Despite the grim prognosis, her family said she remained “so outwardly calm about it all”.

“At the end of the day, the one thing I would say is that her faith has probably made all this so much gentler, because she was never ‘woe is me’.

“She was never terribly shocked, it was more like ‘oh okay, I’ve got cancer and we’ll deal with that’,” Terrianne said.

“When they said she may only have a few weeks, I almost fell off the chair, but she just took it all on the chin and that was it, she didn’t break down, it was all her faith,” Mr Bianchi said.

Desma Bianchi’s life will be celeberated at a funeral service at the Emerald Uniting Church on Saturday, October 26 from 11am.