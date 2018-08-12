Well-known CQ tv presenter to compete in Bridge to Brisbane

Ch 9 newsreader Samantha Heathwood is taking to the streets of Brisbane with her two sons James (yellow shirt)and Henry (red shorts) for the annual The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane. Heathwood, a keen runner, says the event is perfect for families looking to be active. Pic Mark Cranitch.

Ch 9 newsreader Samantha Heathwood is taking to the streets of Brisbane with her two sons James (yellow shirt)and Henry (red shorts) for the annual The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane. Heathwood, a keen runner, says the event is perfect for families looking to be active. Pic Mark Cranitch. Mark Cranitch

HITTING the running track to prepare for the state's biggest fun run has meant overcoming a physical hurdle for Samantha Heathwood.

The Nine News regional Queensland presenter hurt her knee running on a treadmill years ago and is slowly making strides in her bid to compete in The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane on August 26.

Heathwood lived and worked in Rockhampton as a news reporter from 2005 to 2010 for WIN television. It was her first job out of university.

And she'll have two of her best supporters in tow - her sons James, seven, and Henry, four, with the aim to tackle the 10km course which crosses three Brisbane bridges, including the historic Story Bridge.

"I haven't been able to run for about 10 years but I've been getting my knee up to scratch,” Heathwood said after a morning training session with her family.

"We've been running up Mt Coot-tha on Sunday afternoons - we're so lucky the weather is so lovely.”

And while Jack and Henry have been enthusiastic at training, Heathwood will see how her knee holds up before deciding whether to tackle the 5km or 10km event.

The Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane is one of Queensland's longest running community events with entries strictly capped.

Enter at bridgetobrisbane.com.au