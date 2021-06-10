Well-known vet punished for bizarre stalking of colleague

A young vet who thought she’d scored her dream job out of university has described the terror she faced while being stalked by a colleague for months.

A YOUNG Tablelands vet who was stalked with repeated late night phone calls by a colleague for months said she still feels "panic" whenever her phone rings.

Dr Ethan Maloney, 28, was handed an $800 fine in the Mareeba Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to stalking.

The court heard he made 50 calls over about four months to a 29-year-old colleague he worked with at the Kuranda and Mareeba Veterinary Services clinic.

Dr Ethan Maloney has been found guilty of stalking a former colleague.

Maloney is a well known vet in the Tablelands area, particularly among local horse trainers.

The court was told he harassed the victim, a 29-year-old woman, between October 2019 and February 2020 with late night calls from a private number, hanging up each time she answered.

Most of the calls came between 8pm and 4am.

He has subsequently been fired from the clinic but set up a rival business a short distance away on Mareeba's main Byrnes St.

His victim, who did not wish to be named, said she was now being forced to work from her clinic's Kuranda practice out of concern for her welfare given the proximity of the new business, and was still shaken by the incident.

"He was my senior vet so he was supposed to be training me and keeping me safe," she said.

"A lot of (the calls) were when I was home by myself because my partner works away.

"It was a shock, a mixed bundle of feelings, when I found out it was him.

"(I still feel) a little bit of panic every time the phone rings - it doesn't matter if it's my partner or my family. Even if I hear that particular ringtone."

The woman said it had been her first job after graduating from university and had been a 'dream job' after moving away to study but always wanting to return to the Tablelands.

"I bought a house and property to settle down for a very long time," she said.

Mareeba police Det Sen-Sgt Brett Devine labelled the offending "very concerning behaviour".

No conviction was recorded against Maloney in court on Tuesday.

Maloney's new practice, Sundance Veterinary Services, was opened in August last year according to its website.

