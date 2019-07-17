Well-known mining town landmark gets a new makeover

STRIKING DESIGN: The EarthEater dragline bucket at the entrance to the Capella Industrial Park has been refurbished.

STRIKING DESIGN: The EarthEater dragline bucket at the entrance to the Capella Industrial Park has been refurbished. Contributed

NEW life has been breathed into to a well-known Capella landmark, with an eye-catching makeover that will make you stop and stare.

The mine dragline bucket at the entrance to the Capella Industrial Park was refurbished to its former glory as part of CQMS Razer's 40th anniversary.

CQMS Razer, Gerada Engineering, SunCity Signs and Central Highlands Regional Council joined forces in restoring the EarthEater dragline bucket to celebrate the milestone.

CQMS Razer executive general manager for Australasia Phil Sellers said the company was unaware council had put the dragline bucket on display in Capella and had became a well-known landmark, but when they saw the poor state of repair it was in they wanted to do everything they could to help.

CQMS Razer executive general manager for Australasia Phil Sellers. Contributed

"They were doing it to promote the mining industry in the region and we wanted to make sure it looked as strong as it could for our 40th year celebration,” Mr Sellers said.

"We have a number of traditional designs for our buckets. We like to make them look exciting and different when they go to the mine sites and the sites appreciate that.

"We wanted to give it a really noticeable design to attract interest.”

The EarthEater dragline bucket began its Bowen Basin open cut coal mining life on December 14, 2001.

Mr Sellers said when the bucket was first introduced, it was a revolutionary change to the way dragline buckets were designed and the productivity improvement those buckets made to the mine sites were significant.

"Those buckets created between 5-10 per cent additional productivity, which for a dragline bucket is significant dollars to the mining industry,” he said.

"That particular bucket in Capella was sold to the Gregory Crinum Coal Mine in 2001 and was used on their site for about 12 years.”

The EarthEater dragline bucket was used on a Marion 8050 dragline and during its life dug and moved more than 83 million tonnes of overburden at the mine site. It weighs more than 41,000 tonnes and had a capacity of 46.4 cubic metres.

CEO of CQMS Razer John Barbagallo said the dragline bucket was an important part of the Capella landscape, representing an ongoing presence of the mining industry across the region.

"40 years ago, CQMS Razer began its story in Central Queensland and with the support of the local community, local government, mining operators and our incredible staff,” Mr Barbagallo said.

"We're proud to be able to bring this original EarthEater dragline bucket back to its former glory and we encourage local residents and tourists travelling through the region to stop by and check it out.”

Local residents and tourists travelling through the region are encouraged to take time and stop at the dragline bucket and share photos on social media with the hashtags #Capellabucket #CR40yrs #CentralHighlandsQLD to help promote the region.

The EarthEater dragline bucket can be found on the corner of Gregory Hwy and Cotherstone Rd, Capella.