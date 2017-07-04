Well-loved Yeppoon business to be demolished for new development

The United Petroleum service station could be demolished to make way for a more modern servo and convenience store.

The United Petroleum on Rockhampton Rd, could be out of action if Livingstone Shire councillors approve a development application for a modernised facility.

A Material Change of Use was discussed in this morning's ordinary meeting for a new 24-hour, seven-day-a-week service station and shop at the existing United Petroleum service station.

A report prepared for council assures the 200sq m convenience store will not impact the function of Yeppoon as the main business centre, despite one submission made during public consultation stating "24-hour operation should not be allowed due to the ongoing stress".

"It will not form a main shopping facility for residents in the area given the size and scale of the facility and more provide a convenience facility closer to residential properties," the report states.

The shop will operate from 6am-10pm seven days a week, similar to current trading hours.

The site has been used as a service station for decades, and the development aims to "modernise the facility in line with other service stations in the area".

Two residents lodged four submissions during the public notification period from March 20, 2017 to April 28, 2017.

They expressed a range of concerns from increased traffic accidents, damage to the adjoining driveway, increased crime from longer opening hours and the adjoining property being used as an escape route and noise from the fuel truck and constant flow of cars.

The council report assured all concerns would be addressed appropriately.

The development is over three lots with a total area of 6,895sq m in area; 2,530sq m will form the developed area for the proposed facility.

It will include six filling stations, three 55kL underground fuel tanks and an existing above-ground fuel storage tank to the rear of the development.

The development includes 15 on-site car parks, one space for air and water and a loading back.

It provides adequate area for a refuelling tanker truck to park wholly within the site.

The proposal also will incorporate landscaping to Rockhampton Road and surrounding the development area. Low shrubs are proposed to Rockhampton Road, within the road reserve also, to ensure good visibility for safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians, on-site and on the road reserve.