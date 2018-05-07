'We'll never be defeated': Rocky workers' impassioned march

MARCHERS GATHERED: The riverbank amphitheatre was the scene for the marchers to converge after the Rockhampton Labour Day march.

NOT even the inclement weather was going to rain on today's Labour Day parade in Rockhampton.

As the bagpipe-led procession worked its way up Quay St, the chants from the hundreds of workers gradually grew louder echoing the refrains: "What do we want? Change the rules!” and "The workers! United! We'll never be defeated!”

One of those marchers was Rockhampton's Andrew Dittman, who identified himself as a member of the Together Union and a Queensland public servant from the resources and mines sector, explained why he thought it was so important to march.

"It just shows a united front that workers are together and fighting for rights and conditions that certain people want to take away,” Mr Dittman said.

"It's impacted on my workplace and I've got young kids that are trying to find their way in the world and it's very hard now with the casualised workforce and everything else for those kids to get jobs.

"We need to change the thinking of employers out there that they can just have casual workforces, jobs need to go back to being more permanent, people need fair pay for a fair day's work, cost of living needs to be addressed, there's a whole myriad of things.”

He believed local member Capricornia MP Michelle Landry hadn't done enough on behalf of workers and hoped that Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson would turn things around for workers in the region.

"We need change, we need some young progressive people who are prepared to promote this region and get it moving, we're not going anywhere at the moment,” he said.

Maurice Blackburn Principal Meghan Rothery said she was marching with the member of the Metal Workers Union, not only because they had shared values but her law firm did a lot of work representing 16 Queensland unions.

"Labour Day is important in recognising the work of unions in the labour movement historically in fighting for worker's rights but also remembering that that's a continuing campaign,” Ms Rothery said.

"Today in particular we're campaigning for 'change the rules' because the Coalition Government is making it harder and harder for unions as worker advocates to operate and as a result, we're seeing a deterioration of worker rights.

"Nationally, we're seeing worker rights that were hard earned through union fights over the last hundred years being taken away for example penalty rates, the right to a fair pay and the right to leave entitlements.”

Ms Rothery said they were looking to either side of government to address the imbalance of power that exists between workers and employers with the current rules making it difficult for workers have fair go in the work place, needing to be overhauled.

As the marchers packed into the new amphitheatre section of the river bank upgrade, Rail Tram And Bus Union branch organiser for the central district Craig Allen passionately rallied the crowd hungry for change, putting the conservative federal representatives of Flynn, Capricornia and Dawson on notice.

"You've done nothing for us and we're coming to get you,” Mr Allen warned.

"We today launch our campaign, we will move forward as a movement and we will change the rules in this country.”

Ms Landry was contacted for comment and Russell Robertson's comments are to follow in another story.