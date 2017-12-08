'We'll never have what's at Emu Park': Anzac plan shut down

Concept designs of the proposed WWI interpretive hub at Rockhampton Botanical Gardens.

Concept designs of the proposed WWI interpretive hub at Rockhampton Botanical Gardens.

EXTRAVAGENT plans for one of the city's oldest war memorials set tempers flaring in the Rockhampton Regional Council chambers this week.

The price tag of major works on the Rockhampton Botanical Gardens Cenotaph was the main concern among councillors during their parks, recreation and sport meeting.

Councillor Rose Swadling argued money should be spent enhancing what's already there.

Proposed stage one plans for a circular "reflective" space and interpretive signs adjacent to the cenotaph would cost about $152,500; council would need to supply about $27,000.

Queensland Centenary of Anzac Lasting Legacies Grants Program could supply up to $80,000 if council's application was successful.

Sketches for the proposal showed a granite rock feature with the phrase: "At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them".

The design also showed a new elevated position for the existing trophy gun, seating, new landscaping and an upgrade to the cenotaph.

The original war memorial was designed by architects Hockings and Palmer and erected in 1924 as a regional monument to represent the fallen soldiers of WWI.

Following the initial discussion in council's parks, recreation and sport committee meeting in July, an architect was engaged to refine the proposals.

Cr Swadling was disappointed the proposal did not include some of the existing features from community consultation, and said Rocky residents should be "taken on this journey" as well.

She said works to existing features, including lighting and paving, should not be overlooked.

"This is beautiful, but we need to address the real needs and the monuments already around," she said.

Cr Cherie Rutherford was also not sold on the design.

"I wasn't impressed with that suggestion, the paving is desperately needed, I'm not too happy about giving that up for the project," she said.

After admiring Emu Park's war memorial built in 2015, Cr Ellen Smith hoped Rockhampton could boast something similar and suggested council's financial contribution could be included in next year's budget.

But Cr Swadling said they were biting off more than they could chew.

"We keep looking at the Emu Park memorial and hope we can have something as special, but I'm not sure it's hit the spot," she said.

"I'm not having a crack at anyone, but we can never have what is at Emu Park."

Councillors decided additional funding to include lighting upgrades and community consultation was ideal.

The proposal was eventually moved by councillors to be further discussed in Tuesday's ordinary council meeting.