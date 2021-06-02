‘Well used on weekends’: Council quiet on paid parking facts

Drivers are circling around Mooloolaba's streets instead of taking up the hundreds of free spaces at the $18 million new paid parking facility at Brisbane Rd.

Sunshine Coast Council has refused to reveal usage and financial figures from Mooloolaba's paid parking amid calls for a review on the charges.

Paid parking was controversially introduced at the tourist hotspot in January at the 700-space Park 'n' Go facility at a rate of $2.50 an hour.

The fee was touted as the best way to pay off the loan of $23.5 million for the construction of the building, instead of adding $18 a year for 20 years to every ratepayer's bill.

Questions from the Daily on how many cars used the Brisbane Road facility went unanswered but a spokesman said it was "well used on weekends" and during events.

Councillor Christian Dickson said multiple residents and businesses had told him the carpark was "near empty" most days.

Mr Dickson said he was frustrated the paid parking fees would not be reviewed before the adoption of the 2021-22 budget.

"The council staff are still reviewing the utilisation of the carpark and that is the frustrating point because I've been getting intel from Mooloolaba businesses and residents that only 20 to 30 of the spaces are being used," he said.

Division 6 councillor Christian Dickson was frustrated the council had not reviewed Mooloolaba’s paid parking charges.

"That's not the best use of the car park.

"The frustration is that we haven't had the debate … I thought after six months one would assume you would have enough data to make the call."

Mr Dickson was one of a minority of councillors to support Maria Suarez's motion for proceeds from the sale of the remaining Brisbane Road car park site to go towards paying down the $23.5 million loan.

The land in front of the facility was sold to KPAT Asset Management for $7.2 million for the development of a hotel, but the funds were funnelled into general revenue.

The motion was defeated at the December council meeting.

Instead councillors endorsed paid parking at the new facility but not on the streets.

A council spokesman refused to say how usage rates had impacted the council financially or its repayments on the loan.

They said paid parking was introduced to "proactively manage demand and turnover".

Parking at Mooloolaba is expected to be reviewed in coming months.

"The car park is an investment in Mooloolaba's future," they said.

"Council will continue to investigate and monitor the usage of the car park and will provide necessary changes if required."