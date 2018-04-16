Menu
Wendys' Cameron Zackeresen serves up a cool beverage at the East St business which will change hands as its owner has decided to sell.
Wendy's owner hangs up apron in CBD store

16th Apr 2018 4:23 PM

KELLIE Smith is hanging up her apron for the final time.

The Wendy's East St store owner is bidding farewell to the store, which she is selling after having owned it for about two years.

It's listed on Gumtree for $35,000 including all the equipment and stock in store, subject to franchise approval.

Ms Smith enjoyed her time behind the counter, and loved being part of the local community in East St where she felt a strong sense of community amongst fellow business owners.

She is excited for the next chapter in her life, but said she would miss customers who have become family.

Before offering delicious hot dogs, ice-cream and other mouth-watering products, Ms Smith owned an aquatics centre.

She said saying goodbye is always the hardest part of owning a business.

While in East St, Ms Smith enjoyed working alongside other store owners and getting to know people in the area.

She said it was great to see the Rockhampton CBD come alive again with the riverbank revitalisation, despite sticking it out through the tough period while the renovations were occurring.

Ms Smith said the Wendy's store had provided her children, who worked at the business, with an opportunity to learn hospitality, customer service and managerial skills.

Ms Smith said her children have learnt they have got to earn a living, and life lessons as a result of working at Wendy's.

It was a family affair for the team at Wendy's East St.

Ms Smith's children and son-in-law worked for her, under the watchful eye of her eldest son who managed the store for her.

