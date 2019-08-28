Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyra Randell, Helen Preece, Kylie Warren, Melissa Attwood and Suhaila Hodgkinson at Pub Rock Choir Rockhampton 2019
Kyra Randell, Helen Preece, Kylie Warren, Melissa Attwood and Suhaila Hodgkinson at Pub Rock Choir Rockhampton 2019 Jann Houley
News

We're All In This Together: see the Pub Rock photos here

JANN HOULEY
by
27th Aug 2019 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of vocal stylists from around Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast congregated at the Great Western Hotel last night to have a crack at Pub Rock Choir.

Sisters Suzanne Oldham and Leanne Pomering from Yeppoon went to the Locals with the Legend gig to see Troy Cassar-Daly perform on the weekend, and now it was their time to warm up the windpipes.

However, there were also self-styled sing stars who had driven hours to take part in Queensland's fast-growing favourite pub activity.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Samantha and Kim Olsson made the two-hour drive from Theodore where they're used to singing in front of a handful of regulars at the town's only pub.

And Michelle and Jim Croner came in all the way from Eidsvold, a four-hour drive, to join in the choral fun.

More than 500 people had booked tickets and more turned up at the gates.

great western hotel pub rock choir tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Offenders charged after robbing servo at knife-point

    premium_icon Offenders charged after robbing servo at knife-point

    Crime Two men handed themselves into police yesterday and were arrested

    WILD ANIMAL CULL? Four weeks to find solution to deer hazard

    premium_icon WILD ANIMAL CULL? Four weeks to find solution to deer hazard

    News Trap, gates, remote technology among options to tackle Rocky issue

    Contentious Upper Dawson Rd under limelight in speed review

    premium_icon Contentious Upper Dawson Rd under limelight in speed review

    News Results of the report were tabled to councillors on Tuesday