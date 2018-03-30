We're back, baby: Capras take win in best performance yet

RUGBY LEAGUE: The crowd erupted in applause as the siren blared on last night, with the Capras taking out a triumphant win against the Ipswich Jets 28-18.

There was no stopping the Central Queensland team as they kept the Jets at bay with a 10-0 lead at half-time.

Floundering for a chance of recovery, the Jets managed to scrape ahead in the first 20 minutes of the second half with an 10-18 lead.

However, their flight was short-lived, as the Capras surged ahead for three consecutive tries and proved this year, the CQ boys were a force to be reckoned with.

Coach Kim Williams couldn't hide his joy at the end of the match as cheers poured out from the grandstands and the tight-knit team themselves.

"It wasn't without its heart attacks there though," Williams said.

"We're a team that leaves the result to the last minute and this time it has gone our way.

"There was a lot of momentum swings in that match. We were pretty well on top at half time and found a way to hand them back that momentum mid-way through that second half.

"We've shown every week we're a pretty tough team, we're just getting a little bit smarter to back that up now and I think the last 10 minutes showed that. I'm a very happy coach at the moment."

Williams said a number of mentionable stand outs included Aaron Teroi, who performed well in the second half, and Blake Goodman who "stood up to be counted" and led the boys "around the paddock".

"We've got a lot to look forward to. Probably have our captain and vice captain back on deck next week so hopefully we can only get better from there," Williams said.

"We thought we had a pretty good game plan. Our trouble at times was executing that game plan.

"We stuck to it probably 70 of the 80 minutes and it turned out pretty well for us. It's good to see things you do during the week come off on the paddock, so again that's a credit to our senior players in particular."

EASTER MATCH: Kim Williams discusses plan to take out a win against the Ipswich Jets on Thursday. Contributed

The message going out into the second half was a simple one: to return to the first half's efforts and focus on running support around the ball.

"We thought there was some pretty good yards through the middle. The last play options needed to be pretty good; it's been little bit of a weakness for us.

"In that patch where we let them get ahead, our last play options weren't great but we got back on track.

"That's a hard thing to do when you down and under pressure, to just revert back to a game plan. But the guys were able to do that so that's a good sign."

Bringing the boys back with a vengeance was Chanel Seigafo, whose "great little tap back" to Zeik Foster, put the Capras back in the lead.

"We were behind in the kick before but we put up a high kick and no-one really chased it so we didn't put any pressure on them," Williams said.

"The message went out and Chanel heard that message. He put everything in that chase. He's an outstanding athlete. He beats most people in the air.

"That was a lesson learnt there. When behind, we've got to make something happen and not just expect things are going to happen. We were able to do that.

"They were the big moments in the game that turned things... back our way."

The impressive game, labelled by Williams as the team's "most complete performance so far this year", has put the team at two wins and two losses so far for the season.