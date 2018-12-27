Were CQ motorists naughty or nice this festive season?

ROCKHAMPTON region motorists have appeared to behaved themselves this festive season.

Ewan Findlater from Rockhampton Police's traffic branch provided The Morning Bulletin has revealed an update on drink driving offences in the area.

Just over 1000 Random Breath Testings had been conducted over the Christmas break which yielded three drink driving cases, where all motorists had not exceeded high level reading of .15.

Mr Findlater said the highest alcohol reading was .115.

"On the whole, people are behaving themselves,” Mr Findlater said.

Taking a look back at the region's drink driving offences over the past five years, the trend shows a slight increase in offences.

In January 2013, there were 23 recorded drink driving offences while the latest statistic showed 22 offences in November.

A considerable spike was recorded in May 2017 with 35 cases.

Mr Findlater was asked for comment on this particular figure, but could not comment without researching the issue.

He said there are three divisions in Rockhampton: Rockhampton (southside of the Fitzroy River), North Rockhampton (which includes Lakes Creek) and Gracemere.