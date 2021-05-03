The CQ Capras were kept scoreless by the star-studded Valleys Diehards at Rockhampton’s Browne Park on Saturday night.

The home side started with plenty of intent and were right in the mix for the best part of the first half before the visitors took charge in the second to run out 22-nil winners.

Kody House broke the Capras’ resolute defence to score the first try in the 23rd minute, and Grace Griffin crossed for the first of her two tries to give them a 10-nil lead at half-time.

Valleys rode that ascendency through the second half, with their legendary skipper Ali Brigginshaw pulling the strings to help orchestrate the team’s fourth win in the BHP Premiership.

The Capras are sitting sixth on the ladder, with one win and three losses.

They will be looking to return to the winner’s circle when they take on Brisbane Tigers in the state capital this Saturday.

Forward Mariah Storch said the Capras were continuing to improve with every game.

“You can definitely tell from our first game to this game tonight that we’re definitely starting to come together as a team,” she said.

“Our forwards are moving forward, and our backs are starting to work together.

“It was a pretty tough game. We wanted to come out hard and strong and that’s what we did, we definitely stuck it to them in that first half.”

Valleys Diehards captain Ali Brigginshaw.

Brigginshaw applauded the Capras, saying they “turned up to play”.

“We always knew they were going to be strong at home especially. Whenever you play your home ground it just lifts you up a little bit,” she said.

“We really had to dig deep to get some momentum… and we started to find our groove there in the end.

“We’re just building each week. In our first game against Gold Stars we were very poor, and I think that was a wake-up call and each week we have got better.

“Tonight we still weren’t completely happy with how we played, we can be better than that, but it was great that we kept them to zero.”

