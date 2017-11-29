We're going to get you: Bullies scare CQ girl out of school

One mother's plea for help for her daughter has been echoed by others.

A YEPPOON father is furious, and highly disappointed after having to pull his 13-year-old daughter out of school and away from her friends due to continued bullying and harassment by other students.

The concerned father said the prolonged incident of bullying began for his beloved daughter when she witnessed students bullying one of her friends, and stepped in to try to stop the incident, she then became the bully's newest target.

"My daughter stood up for this young girl and from that day on, my daughter was harassed at school, via social media and had horrific taunts that are just too foul to repeat painted on the walls of the school amenities block,” the father said.

"We complained to the school multiple times and it felt like our pleas for help fell on deaf ears.

"No action was taken until the vandalisation of school property was identified. Two students were suspended for five days.

"The foul vandalisation of the school amenity block was there for two days before anything was done about it, unnoticed by school staff until we alerted them at which point it was painted over.

"Just days after the students were suspended, another girl approached my daughter and her friend threatening that (a student) was going to get them. Seriously where does it end?

The father said bullying is not a socially accepted behaviour and yet, in spite of improved education and awareness around the topic, it continues and nothing seems to be getting done about it.

"My daughter has refused to go to school because she is terrified for herself and her friends,” he said.

"My wife and I have decided that we have no choice but to change her school at great expense to ourselves, what other option do we have? We feel like the system has failed us, our daughter and her friends.

"Students should be able to feel safe and cared for in the school environment. We tried to manage the problem ourselves but to no avail. My daughter has been offered no counselling and no assistance in spite of our multiple complaints to the school.

"The sad thing is that my daughter's friends are still being bullied at this school.”

The mother of another 13-year-old student who is also being forced to remove her daughter from the same school is making a stand.

"My daughter is in the same boat, continual harassment, text messages, calls and face to face intimidation by a group of girls at her school,” she said.

"I have spoken to numerous staff at the school on multiple occasions and tried to get some guidance and some sort of support for my daughter but it just hasn't happened and the abuse continues.

"My daughter is too distraught to even finish off the school year, this abuse could affect her for the rest of her life which is just not fair or right. The bullying is affecting my daughter's mental health and it needs to stop.

"I have met with the other parents and we all feel the same, this is serious. There needs to be support, education and consequences for bullying behaviour.

"Problematic students need to be identified and dealt with appropriately.

"Something needs to be done and it needs to be done right now.

"Our children should be able to feel safe at school, they should be able to access support and understanding.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Training said all state schools including the school in question take a zero tolerance approach to bullying.

"All schools strive to ensure they provide safe and supportive places to learn for everyone in the school community. Violence, bullying and harassment are not tolerated in any form,” they said.

"Students and parents are strongly encouraged to report cases of bullying to the school principal or school leadership team and work with them to resolve any issues in the first instance.

"The school has been working closely with families to resolve their concerns and is continuing to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students.

"Students found to be engaging in inappropriate behaviours are dealt with under the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students. It outlines the standard of behaviour expected from students and the consequences when those standards are not met.”

The plan can be viewed on the school's website

EXAMPLES OF SOME TYPES OF BULLYING

Psychological: spreading rumours, dirty looks, hiding or damaging possessions

Social: ignoring, excluding, ostracising, alienating, making inappropriate gestures

Cyber-bullying: electronic aggressive acts using electronic devices including computer, phone messages, texts etc

Direct physical bullying: hitting, tripping, pushing, spitting and damaging property

Direct verbal bullying: name calling, insults, threats, sarcasm, teasing, homophobic or racist remarks, verbal abuse

Indirect bullying: acts designed to harm someone's reputation and/or cause humiliation

What to do if your child is being bullied at school

Encourage the student to talk to someone ie: parent, teachers, guardian, guidance officer, chaplain, year coordinator, school nurse.

Report the incident by phoning or emailing the school or make an appointment to speak to the appropriate staff member directly.

Report incidents to the Police.

