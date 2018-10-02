Genia adamant Wallabies’ fortunes will turn

Australia's Will Genia is adamant the Wallabies will snap their run of losses and win against Argentina.

THE thought of playing at altitude doesn't sit well with Will Genia but it isn't enough to dent his confidence for what looms as a crucial Test in Argentina for Michael Cheika's Wallabies.

Eight losses from their last 10 Tests has the coach's future under more scrutiny as the Wallabies aim to avoid their first Rugby Championship wooden spoon and worst-ever southern hemisphere tournament performance.

Playing 1152 metres above sea level in Salta, against a side that beat them a fortnight ago on the Gold Coast, will naturally present challenges.

But Genia, who penned a heartfelt column apologising to fans after that defeat, is in a better place after their hard-fought effort in the 23-12 loss to South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

"We're going to win, I'm telling you we're going to win," said Genia, who set up a try and scored another in the latest loss.

"We showed a lot of good things in terms of heart and character and determination (in Port Elizabeth), but more specifically in how we want to play the game.

"What let us down was execution errors, skill errors ... but there's a hell of a lot of positives to take out of it."

Genia wasn't aware that their next game would be played at altitude but was adamant the Wallabies would get the result they desperately need.

"I didn't know that," he said.

"They'll be difficult. They're playing a good brand of rugby and it'll be tough but we're going to go out there and we're going to win."

Genia spread the positivity to five-eighth Kurtley Beale, whose opening-minute intercept passing blunder gave the Springboks a seven-point leg-up.

"It just happened and we just moved on," Genia said.

"Thirty seconds in, 7-0 down ... no one really lost it or got frustrated and we came back," the halfback said.

"It was a good test of his character and I think he came through it.

"The thing to reiterate to him is we're doing good things, creating opportunities, scoring plays, we've just got to stick at it."

Meanwhile, Australia's first-choice hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has been replaced in the squad by Tolu Latu after he suffered a hamstring injury training in South Africa.

Winger Marika Koroibete should be cleared to play the Pumas despite being replaced because he failed a head injury assessment after copping a head knock in the lead up to Genia's first half try.