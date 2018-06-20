We're much more than a one pub town, says Rocky mayor

STATE BUDGET: Mayor Margaret Strelow is happy with the funding for the Art Gallery

STATE BUDGET: Mayor Margaret Strelow is happy with the funding for the Art Gallery Contributed

MAYOR Margaret Strelow says she is "amused” by the description of Rockhampton as a "one pub town” by Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill amid a war of words over funding for the Adani airstrip.

The two councils are co-funding the $30 million airstrip should the project go ahead.

On Tuesday, Cr Hill denied that Townsville could lose job opportunities to Rockhampton after $18.5 million slated for Adani's Carmichael coal mine airstrip was redirected to other local projects.

Cr Hill said the council's decision to reinvest the money earmarked for Adani did not mean the region would lose economic benefits should the airstrip go ahead at a later date.

"We can't just wait for the Adani project, we need to keep moving forward,” she said.

Cr Hill didn't think Townsville's situation was the same as Rockhampton's.

"We have more than one project we're depending on in our community, I'd like to say we're more than a one-pub town like Rockhampton,” she said.

Cr Strelow was "amazed and amused” by Cr Hill's description of the Beef Capital, which has 21 pubs, bars and hotels.

"I'm amazed and a little bit amused that a city nearly three times our size spends its time looking over its shoulder at what Rockhampton's doing,” Cr Strelow said.

"What it is is great affirmation of the amazing work that Advance Rockhampton are doing and the willingness of our city to take bold steps.

"I am absolutely thrilled that we are getting on the radar of other levels of government and this is just yet another one.

"There have been a few issues where the Townsville community have watched what we're doing and I think that's a great compliment.

"We have an amazingly healthy night life scene, and some great restaurants as well.

"Rockhampton has a great lifestyle package and festivals and that's part of what is really getting us on the stage of people paying attention.”

Cr Strelow said she had yet to speak to Cr Hill but noted that Rockhampton's financial situation was very different to Townsville's.

"Our council is historically very conservative in the way we do our budgets,” she said.

"We had a huge financial shock with de-amalgamation, many of our fixed costs didn't reduce so council did what we call the brutal budget.

"It was quite a massive impact on our services and significant rate rises of 8 per cent.

"We reshaped our budget and from that position we have been able to either gradually pay down loans or hold them steady in each successive year.

"We are about to deliver what will be our sixth budget in surplus and keep rate rises at a moderate level ever since the brutal budget.”